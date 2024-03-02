Shocking images of epic blizzard slamming California with snow, 100 mph wind gusts
Extreme conditions in the Sierras...
A powerful California storm front has created rare blizzard conditions in the Sierra Mountain regions, where some 12 feet of snow is expected with wind gusts over 100 mph. From Yosemite National Park to stretches of Interstate 80 and beyond, residents in the area have faced the wrath of the snowfall, which is expected to continue through the weekend.
Here’s an early look at the whiteout…