Shocker: Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne enters transfer portal

We have expected all along that Notre Dame would be trying to find a quarterback via the transfer portal this off-season. What we didn’t expect was that the quarterback that started the majority of their games this season would be entering it.

That is however the case as Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced he’s entering the portal early Friday afternoon. Pyne started 10 games for Notre Dame in 2022 as the Irish went 8-2 in his starts. He clearly had a limited ceiling as a collegiate quarterback but seemingly had the backing and support of his locker room.

Here is how Pyne announced the move on Friday:

Pete Sampson of The Athletic reports that Pyne will not play in the bowl game. That means that Notre Dame now will either look to Tyler Buchner, who may be ready to return by then, or freshman quarterback Steve Angeli, to lead them in their upcoming bowl game.

This is a shocker that only adds to Notre Dame’s lack of experience at the quarterback for 2023 as things currently stand.

