Shilo Sanders officially commits to Colorado

It took longer than most people expected, but Shilo Sanders finally announced his commitment to Colorado.

On Saturday evening, the 23-year-old son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders released a YouTube video from his channel in which he made his CU pledge official. Shilo Sanders, a 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back, comes to Boulder following two seasons at South Carolina and another pair at Jackson State.

Along with reuniting with Coach Prime on the gridiron, he’s also back on the same team with his younger brother and expected starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who committed in December.

Below is a look at what Shilo Sanders brings to the Buffs:

Commitment video

College stats

2019-20 at South Carolina: 32 total tackles in 13 games played

2021 at Jackson State: 39 total tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and three pass breakups in 13 games played

2022 at Jackson State: 20 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups in seven games played

As a prospect

Twitter

#THEEILOVE I’m Extremely Grateful for my experience here at Jackson State ! Ain’t nun like a HBCU , Thank y’all for all the Love and Support #BIG21 #Headachegang™️ CEO

( 📸 @francoisvisuals_ ) pic.twitter.com/PsMeM4uOFp — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) May 2, 2023

Highlights

Further reading

