Sherwood named Swansea City Women boss

Swansea City Women have named former Yeovil Town Women's boss Jamie Sherwood as their new manager.

Sherwood, 46, managed Yeovil in the Women’s Super League after leading them to promotion from the English second tier.

He has also had spells working for the Football Association of Wales (FAW), Cardiff City Ladies and Cardiff City Women.

Sherwood replaces Chris Church, who left his role as interim head coach earlier this month.

“Bringing someone to Swansea City who has coached in the WSL is a real coup for the club,” said Swansea chairman Andy Coleman.

Swansea finished second in the Adran Premier – the Welsh top flight – behind Cardiff City Women in 2023-24, and were also beaten by the Bluebirds in the Adran Trophy final.

Coleman has made it clear he wants Swansea to progress, having brought the women’s team under the same umbrella as the men’s Championship side since becoming club chairman 12 months ago.

Swansea appointed Alice Weekes as their first head of women’s football in March.

“Bringing in someone with Jamie’s profile ahead of pre-season is really exciting, and I look forward to working alongside him, particularly during such a transformational time for the women’s game in Swansea,” Weekes said.

Sherwood, who had a second stint at Yeovil – with the club later rebranding as Bridgwater United – and most recently coached Canadian side Electric City, said it was an honour to take over at Swansea.

“My job is to ensure we compete for every moment on and off the pitch in the coming season, and ultimately bring success and silverware,” he added.