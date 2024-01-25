Advertisement

Sherrone Moore 'significant favorite' to be next Michigan football coach, per report

The Oklahoman
·1 min read

Former OU football player Sherrone Moore "is the significant favorite" to replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan football head coach, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

Moore — who played offensive guard for Bob Stoops' Sooners in 2006-07 — just finished his sixth season on Michigan's coaching staff, serving as interim coach for four games this season for the national champion Wolverines.

Who is Sherrone Moore?

Born: Feb. 3, 1986

Hometown: Derby, Kansas

Playing career: Helped OU win two Big 12 titles playing 14 games as an offensive guard in 2006-07.

College: OU (bachelor's degree in communications in 2008); Louisville (master's degree in sports administration in 2011)

Coaching career:

Year

Team

Position

2009-11

Louisville

Graduate Assistant (Offense)

2012-13

Louisville

Tight Ends

2014-16

Central Michigan

Tight Ends

2017

Central Michigan

Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends

2018-2020

University of Michigan

Tight Ends

2021-22

University of Michigan

Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator

2023-present

University of Michigan

Offensive Line/Offensive Coordinator

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Sherrone Moore 'significant favorite' to be next Michigan coach