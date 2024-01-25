Sherrone Moore 'significant favorite' to be next Michigan football coach, per report

Former OU football player Sherrone Moore "is the significant favorite" to replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan football head coach, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

Moore — who played offensive guard for Bob Stoops' Sooners in 2006-07 — just finished his sixth season on Michigan's coaching staff, serving as interim coach for four games this season for the national champion Wolverines.

Who is Sherrone Moore?

Born: Feb. 3, 1986

Hometown: Derby, Kansas

Playing career: Helped OU win two Big 12 titles playing 14 games as an offensive guard in 2006-07.

College: OU (bachelor's degree in communications in 2008); Louisville (master's degree in sports administration in 2011)

Coaching career:

Year Team Position 2009-11 Louisville Graduate Assistant (Offense) 2012-13 Louisville Tight Ends 2014-16 Central Michigan Tight Ends 2017 Central Michigan Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends 2018-2020 University of Michigan Tight Ends 2021-22 University of Michigan Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator 2023-present University of Michigan Offensive Line/Offensive Coordinator

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Sherrone Moore 'significant favorite' to be next Michigan coach