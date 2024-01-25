Sherrone Moore 'significant favorite' to be next Michigan football coach, per report
Former OU football player Sherrone Moore "is the significant favorite" to replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan football head coach, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.
Moore — who played offensive guard for Bob Stoops' Sooners in 2006-07 — just finished his sixth season on Michigan's coaching staff, serving as interim coach for four games this season for the national champion Wolverines.
Who is Sherrone Moore?
Born: Feb. 3, 1986
Hometown: Derby, Kansas
Playing career: Helped OU win two Big 12 titles playing 14 games as an offensive guard in 2006-07.
College: OU (bachelor's degree in communications in 2008); Louisville (master's degree in sports administration in 2011)
Coaching career:
Year
Team
Position
2009-11
Louisville
Graduate Assistant (Offense)
2012-13
Louisville
Tight Ends
2014-16
Central Michigan
Tight Ends
2017
Central Michigan
Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends
2018-2020
University of Michigan
Tight Ends
2021-22
University of Michigan
Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator
2023-present
University of Michigan
Offensive Line/Offensive Coordinator
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Sherrone Moore 'significant favorite' to be next Michigan coach