Former OU football lineman Sherrone Moore on cusp of championship as Michigan OC

Sherrone Moore played in 14 games for the Sooners in 2006 and 2007. Only the craziest of OU diehards remember the offensive guard who transferred in from Butler County Community College in Kansas, but Moore’s profile has grown as he’s climbed the coaching ladder.

Now the offensive coordinator at Michigan, Moore will be coaching for a national championship Monday night against Washington.

“It’s an opportunity we’ve dreamed of, we’ve worked for, and this is what we wanted,” Moore told reporters last week in Houston, the site of the title game.

Michigan acting head coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore watches a replay during the first half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Moore is in his sixth season at Michigan and his first as solo offensive coordinator after sharing the role in the two seasons prior. Moore also serves as offensive line coach, teaching the position he played.

After graduating from OU in 2008, Moore got his first coaching job as a graduate assistant at Louisville. He coached tight ends at Louisville in 2012-13 and then at Central Michigan from 2014-17. In 2018, he was hired as Michigan’s tight ends coach.

Moore went 4-0 as Michigan’s acting head coach this season while Jim Harbaugh served a suspension.

Moore is seen as a head coaching candidate, perhaps even at Michigan if Harbaugh leaves for another NFL opportunity.

