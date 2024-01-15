Sheldon names alum Tyler Martell its new head football coach

Sheldon football defensive coordinator and Irish alum Tyler Martell will be the program's new head coach, the school announced.

The move comes after former head coach Josh Line resigned in December.

Line had been Sheldon's head coach since 2016 and led the Irish to a 60-25 record (including the shortened 2021 spring season) and state championship game appearances in 2018 and 2022.

"Sheldon High School is confident that Tyler Martell's leadership will continue the legacy of excellence in football, fostering a culture of community, hard work, teamwork, and success both on and off the field," Sheldon athletic director Ricky Rodriguez said in a statement posted on the school's athletics website.

Martell teaches math at Sheldon and has served as the football program's defensive coordinator since 2017. He was also Sheldon's head baseball coach from 2016-2017, leading the Irish to back-to-back state semifinals.

In an interview with The Register-Guard in December, Line said he hoped to see Martell succeed him as head coach.

Martell played football at Sheldon and was a part of the 2007 Class 6A state championship team. He started his coaching career at Sheldon while pursuing his bachelor's degree at the University of Oregon.

