Sheldon Creed goes big at Gateway, notches playoff-opening Truck Series win

Sheldon Creed dominated the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff opener, the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, sweeping both stages and leading 142 of 163 laps to take the victory Friday night in overtime.

And while the evening went relatively straightforward for the defending series champion Creed in his winning performance, the race was full of storylines elsewhere from a nearly one-hour red-flag delay when the track lost power to a multi-truck accident later that derailed championship-eligible drivers such as Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill.

Regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek experienced a frustrating night as well on the 1.25-mile Gateway oval, finishing 22nd, five laps down.

Ultimately the Californian Creed, 23, beat fellow Playoff driver Matt Crafton to the finish line by .292 seconds in that overtime period. It is Creed‘s second win of the season and seventh of his career.

Fellow Playoff drivers Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen finished third and fourth. Veteran Johnny Sauter rounded out the top five.

Chase Purdy, Hailie Deegan, Playoff driver Carson Hocevar, Austin Wayne Self and Jack Wood completed the top 10.

The seventh-place work by rookie Hailie Deegan marked her first top-10 finish in the series and third-best finish by a woman in the series all-time. It was a career-best finish for Wood as well.

“My guys put together such a good truck,” said Creed, who drives the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet. “We‘ve been working hard all year and obviously haven‘t had the speed at times and I‘ve made mistakes at times. But we were able to build this brand-new truck and I feel like we‘ve taken everything we‘ve learned this year and applied it. They gave me a hot rod today and I couldn‘t be happier.

“I love late-race restarts. I didn‘t want it, but when it came out I was just thinking, OK, just focus and execute.”

“This is huge,” he added. “I‘ve had such a stressful month trying to figure out what I‘m doing next year, so many mixed emotions on what I‘m going to do and if I‘ll even have a ride. Biggest thing is to keep winning and get ourselves in the Championship 4 and execute.”

Six of the 10 Playoff trucks experienced some type of issue during the race from championship leader Nemechek, whose No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota experienced two big setbacks, to rookie Hocevar, whose rally at the end was a huge testament to his determination.

With 31 laps remaining the series-best five-race winner and championship leader Nemechek had to take his truck behind the pit wall briefly with a brake issue. The team replaced a brake rotor and he returned to finish the race. Only less than 15 laps earlier, his truck suffered some rear-end damage, slowing briefly on track with a power issue and getting hit from behind.

Despite the trouble, Nemechek retains his points lead — a three-point edge over Rhodes in third in the Playoff standings while Creed‘s victory equaled an automatic berth into the next round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series‘ seven-race Playoff schedule.

Crafton and Friesen are ranked fourth and fifth in the standings. Hill, who finished 23rd, is ranked sixth. Hocevar and Todd Gilliland, who finished 29th, are ranked seventh and eighth — the last Playoff transfer position.

Zane Smith is ninth in the Playoff standings, 10 points behind Gilliland. Chandler Smith is in 10th in the Playoff standings and is 18 points behind Gilliland.

A power outage — triggered when a fire in the area damaged a nearby electrical transformer — caused a red flag with 61 laps complete. The stoppage lasted roughly an hour and racing resumed with backup power and temporary lighting towers in place.

The series races next on Sept. 5 in the In It To Win It 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Creed scored his other win this season at Darlington this spring.

Notes: There were no issues during post-race inspection in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage, making Creed’s victory official. One lug nut was found not safe and secure on the No. 19 Toyota driven by Derek Kraus, and that usually results in a fine for the crew chief when NASCAR announces penalties next week.

Contributing: Staff reports