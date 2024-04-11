Sheffield United would start Championship with points deduction

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have been given a two-point deduction for their next season in the EFL after defaulting on more than £9 million of transfer fees last season.

The South Yorkshire club, who are bottom of the Premier League and staring at relegation, were punished after failing to pay installments on five separate deals. The club was subject to a takeover attempt last season after interest from two consortiums, one of them including Dozy Mmobuosi who has since been accused of fraud by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

News of the points deduction will be a blow to the club, who have secured three draws in their past four games. Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud, their owner, admitted he had one eye on next season in the Championship when he appointed Chris Wilder and relegation looked likely.

“An independent disciplinary commission (IDC) has determined that Sheffield United Football Club are to be deducted two points at the start of the next season the club is in the EFL’s jurisdiction, with a further two points suspended until the end of that same season,” read a statement from the EFL.

“The sanction relates to the 2022/23 season, when the club defaulted on a number of payments to other clubs. These defaults cumulatively were in excess of 550 days. The suspended points deduction will be activated if the club defaults on any payment due to another club under a transfer or compensation agreement for more than five business days from the due date for payment.”

The defaults included three installments worth a total of £5.5 million for one player. Sheffield United insisted the fees were eventually paid.

“The club’s position in the proceedings was that the relevant sums relied on by the EFL had been paid in full, on several occasions only days after they were initially due, or renegotiated with new future payment dates adhered to before the club was notified of the referral,” they said in a statement.

“While disappointed to have the deduction imposed upon the return to the EFL and highlighting that awaiting overdue monies from several other clubs affected Sheffield United’s financial situation, the club took the view that it was better to reach an agreement which minimised the risks of a higher deduction or further transfer embargoes being imposed.”

