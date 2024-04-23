Shawne Merriman launches Lights Out Sports app, touts ‘milestone’ for MMA promotion

Shawne Merriman is taking the next step of growth for Lights Out Xtreme Fighting into his own hands.

Merriman, a retired NFL Pro Bowl linebacker, has launched his own Lights Out Sports app that will support live broadcasts for his budding MMA organization, starting with the next event on May 18 in Long Beach, Calif.

“It’s really big news and probably a milestone for us,” Merriman told MMA Junkie. “Lights Out Sports is my multisport streaming platform now that Lights Out Xtreme Fighting will be live. We’re still working with FuboTV … But for the most part, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting will be live on Lights Out Sports.”

To date, Merriman had promoted 15 events under Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. He is pleased with the partnership and exposure that he’s generated so far but is always looking to level up. Having his events available both live and globally accessible is a game changer to Merriman as all that will be required going forward is to click onto your smart device, download the app and watch the action play out.

“I’ve been working on this for a year or so,” Merriman said. “The streaming space is where everything is going. For me, I feel like it was time to take this next step. Combat sports is global, and the opportunity to be seen all around the world is more important to me than anything. There are very few things as far as platforms where you can be seen all over the world.”

Merriman, 39, has been a longtime fan of MMA and has even flirted with the idea of competing himself in recent years. He thinks he’s best served as a promoter, however, and using the cache he’s accrued from his NFL career to put the spotlight on athletes.

He will continue to that with his own organization and beyond, with Merriman claiming the Lights Out Sports app will also feature GLORY Kickboxing events and other combat sports.

Lights Out 16 on May 18 is headlined by a vacant flyweight title fight between Roy Echeverria (8-1) and Pablo Caballero (9-9) and begins at 8 p.m. ET.

