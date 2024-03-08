Sharks trade Simek, 2024 pick to Red Wings for Klim Kostin originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Sharks traded defenseman Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Klim Kostin, the teams announced Friday.

The 2024 seventh-round draft pick the Sharks are sending to the Red Wings originally belonged to the New Jersey Devils. San Jose acquired the selection in last year's Timo Meier trade.

Simek, who saw time with the Sharks over the previous five seasons, hasn't played in San Jose this season.

The 31-year-old has spent the entire season in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda. In 40 games, he has scored four goals and recorded 12 assists.

In 209 games with the Sharks from 2018 through 2023, Simek scored seven goals and registered 22 assists.

Kostin is a former 2017 first-round draft pick, having been selected No. 31 overall by the St. Louis Blues.

The Sharks will be the 24-year-old's fourth different teams, as he has spent time with the Blues, Edmonton Oilers and Red Wings.

In 33 games with the Red Wings this season, Kostin has three goals and one assists. Last season in Edmonton, he finished with 11 goals and 10 assists.

Simek is the second player the Sharks have traded in the last 24 hours, with veteran Anthony Duclair going to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.