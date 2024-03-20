Advertisement

Sharks signing Akim Aliu to AHL tryout deal with Barracuda

Sheng Peng
·1 min read
Akim Aliu is joining the Sharks organization.

Aliu will be joining the San Jose Barracuda on a tryout, general manager Mike Grier confirmed to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli on Wednesday.

Aliu, 34, was a Chicago Blackhawks second-round pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

In his rookie OHL season in 2005-06, Windsor Spitfires teammate Steve Downie cross-checked teammate Aliu, knocking out seven of his teeth, because of the 16-year-old’s refusal to participate in a team hazing ritual. Both were suspended and dealt after the incident.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound winger-defenseman since has had a long, professional career in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Sweden, Russia, Slovakia and Czechia. He has two goals and one assist in seven games with the Calgary Flames from 2011 to 2013.

In November 2019, Aliu went public with allegations that his Rockford IceHogs head coach from 2008 to 2010, Bill Peters, had directed racial epithets at him.

Aliu last played professionally in January 2020 in Czechia.

