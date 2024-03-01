How Sharks, Eastern Conference teams match up as potential trade partners originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks could have a lot of dance partners before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

Need a productive center? Since Nov. 25, Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks with 31 points in just 32 games.

How about a speedy scoring winger? A resurgent Anthony Duclair leads the Sharks with four goals, and per SPORTLOGiQ, in Quality Chances since they’ve returned from the All-Star break.

Defensemen are always valuable: Mario Ferraro continues to soak up 22-plus minutes a night.

The Sharks also might have a spare goaltender: Kaapo Kahkonen, according to SPORTLOGiQ, is top-five in the NHL in Inner Slot Save Percentage.

San Jose is a last-place team, but they’ve got players who can help other teams win a Stanley Cup.

So which playoff-bound squads might be good trade partners with the Sharks?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with over 20 media members to get an idea.

Here’s Eastern Conference contenders, in alphabetical order – Western Conference contenders will get their own article at a later date.

Jimmy Murphy, Boston Hockey Now

“The Boston Bruins want to add, but whether they go big-game hunting again is the big question," Murphy said. “They have been in talks with the Calgary Flames regarding defenseman Noah Hanifin, and before center Elias Lindholm was dealt to the Vancouver Canucks, Lindholm as well. Clearly, GM Don Sweeney still wants to find a true No. 1 center and another left-shot d-man for his top-four D-pairings.

“However, the prices are seemingly too high for Sweeney's liking, and therefore, he may just make some depth moves (bottom-six winger or center, rugged third-pairing d-man), and get the top targets when his cap space opens up in the offseason.

“Nico Sturm would probably be the most likely target for now.”

Cory Lavalette, North State Journal/The Athletic

“I think the biggest targets for Carolina are a depth defenseman and perhaps some forward help," Lavalette said. "The Hurricanes have survived their goalie catastrophes, and with Frederik Andersen returning to practice, their net may now be too crowded. A No. 7 defenseman — or a top-six guy with term — and some third or fourth-line help up front are possibilities.

“Mario Ferraro is a player I’ve considered as a fit in Carolina. With Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, Jalen Chatfield, and Tony DeAngelo all set to be UFAs this offseason, a player like Ferraro could be a good short and long-term fix. The team would also have insight into the player since Brent Burns played frequently alongside Ferraro in San Jose.

“They would also have him under team control for two more seasons, though a $3.25 million cap hit — while reasonable for Ferraro — might be a bit much for the Hurricanes to spend on a third-pairing player for the next couple years.

“Among the Sharks forwards, I think Anthony Duclair or Alexander Barabanov could be fits.

“Duclair brings speed to any line he plays on, and his versatility as a left or right wing could work. It also helps that he’s had some playoff success in the past, and that could make him a nice addition in the bottom-six.

“Alexander Barabanov is also intriguing, and he could be a better match over Duclair because I think his defensive game is more polished. He would probably fit Carolina’s style well — when he gets the chance with San Jose, I think he’s pretty good at helping the Sharks maintain possession and cycle — and has the ability to add offense at times. His $2.5 million cap hit would also be easy to fit in.”

Kevin Allen, Detroit Hockey Now

“[Wings need a] top-four defenseman, would have to be a difference-maker because they have a veteran defense that is playing reasonably well," Allen said. "Would consider an upgrade at forward, but they have been one of the top-five scoring teams for most of the season.

“Maybe Kahkonen as a goaltender for now and the future. Reimer has been OK.

“They would prefer a two-way guy, but Ferraro's shot blocking and physical play would interest them. It would depend on the asking price.”

George Richards, Florida Hockey Now

“[Anthony Duclair] could go on the left side of the top line, bumping Verhaeghe back to [the second line], putting Cousins on the fourth line where he should be," Richard said. "Don’t have to worry about the guy fitting in or learning the system.

“They have the room to do it.

“[GM Bill] Zito loves Duke.”

James Nichols, New Jersey Hockey Now

“Devils are trying to add," Nichols said. "Most notably, the goaltending. They could use a reliable veteran defensive defenseman. I could potentially see them try and add another center after losing McLeod, but I think they do the first two before a center.

“I think Ferraro could help the blueline, Kahkonen in net, and Sturm is certainly appealing as a McLeod replacement.

“Maybe a Graeme Clarke? I doubt Seamus Casey is moved for any of those players.”

Andrew Fantucchio, NYI Hockey Now

“Lou Lamoriello would rather let his players grow facial hair than wave the white flag on a season, which is why the Islanders will be buyers at this year's deadline," Fantucchio said. "Now that their defense is back at full strength, the next obvious area of need is on the wing.

“The Islanders don't have the prospects or draft capital to afford a deal for players such as Vladimir Tarasenko or Pavel Buchnevich, but Anthony Duclair may be within their price range.

“Expect any deal the Islanders make for a forward to involve Oliver Wahlstrom heading the other way.”

Vince Mercogliano, USA Today

“The Rangers are a team that we know, probably top of the list is looking for some help at center," Mercogliano said "But we know that now, given Blake Wheeler likely being out for the remainder of the season, and even before that, they're also in the market for a right winger.

“The Rangers would be looking for a third-line type of guy and I think obviously [Granlund] would be an upgrade for them at that position.

“The guy though that I think probably makes more sense and might be a guy you could connect to the Rangers a little bit more as far as those centers is Sturm, because his salary is only $2 million for next season. And being a bottom-six center on a Cup winning Colorado team.

“[Duclair], that's the name that I've heard connected to the Rangers the most. Of those [Sharks] wingers on expiring contracts, there's the most upside there. We talk about playoff grit, we talk about 5-on-5 scoring. And then the third thing I think the Rangers would like to check off is increasing the team speed.”

Jon Bailey, Philly Hockey Now

“The Flyers have already made it clear that they won't be adding anyone to try and make a playoff run, but they did double down on their willingness to make a 'hockey trade' that would be beneficial now and in the future," Bailey said. “I know I said the Flyers wouldn't be adding, but there are a few Sharks that should be of interest to Philly.

“The big fish is going to be Kaapo Kahkonen. I think Philly will be in the market for a reliable backup or 1B-type goalie, and Kahkonen is going to be their best option both at the Deadline and in the offseason. That said, are they willing to outbid other goalie-needy teams? And, are they willing to pay Kahkonen what he wants in the summer in order to keep him?

“The other player I wonder about is Mario Ferraro. He's still young at 25 years old, has some term, and doesn't have a high cap hit. If the Flyers end up parting ways with Nick Seeler, I wonder if Ferraro could be the 1:1 replacement as a rugged, shot-blocking defender.

“I wonder about a player like Bobby Brink [for the Sharks], who's a pending RFA.

“The Flyers are overflowing with right wings, and I'm not sure about the long-term fit anymore. We'll say that Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny are the right wings in the top-six for the long term, which leaves the last top-nine spot between Brink, Tyson Foerster, and Samu Tuomaala.

“Owen Tippett and Joel Farabee occupy the left, so unless Foerster converts to left wing permanently, there just isn't room for Brink. I would not be surprised to hear that calls are heating up for him over the next few weeks or during the summer.”

The Lightning appear set up front and in goal, but they have a huge void on the blueline with Mikhail Sergachev’s season-ending injury.

They’ve been connected with top defenseman Noah Hanifin, but if they can’t meet the Calgary Flames’ price, would Ferraro be a decent consolation prize? Ferraro is 25 and cost-controlled.

It depends on how Tampa sees Ferraro, as more of a middle-pairing or bottom-pairing blueliner on a better team than the Sharks.

Toronto Maple Leafs

David Alter, The Hockey News

“The Sharks’ offerings don't provide much of a fit for the Leafs," Alter said. “Toronto is looking to add, but primarily on defense and bigger guys and Ferraro comes in with a term and size that doesn't appear to fit what Treliving wants.

“Another area they'd like to add is a depth center, but I don't think Sturm provides the upside they'd be looking for in that department.”

Other Eastern Conference Teams

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, who covers the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, who covers the Washington Capitals, don’t see their teams as buyers at the Trade Deadline.

