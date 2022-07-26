Shareef O’Neal is joining the NBA G League Ignite

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent a few weeks ago.

He got spot duty during the NBA Summer League earlier this month and averaged 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

The younger O’Neal didn’t play a lot of college ball due to injury and health issues, and he reportedly had a disagreement with his father regarding his desire to leave college with one year of eligibility left.

The 22-year-old big man will be joining the NBA G League Ignite while earning a healthy income.

After playing for the Lakers in Summer League, Shareef O’Neal – the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal – is signing a six-figure contract with the NBA G League Ignite, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

The G League Ignite is a team within the G League that is meant as a developmental environment for young players who are hoping to someday make a big league team.

The younger O’Neal needs plenty more time on the court in order to develop into whatever he will become as a player, but some feel he is an intriguing prospect.

