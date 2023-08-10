Shannon leads Illinois to blowout win

Aug. 9—VALENCIA, Spain — Terrence Shannon Jr. took control of Wednesday's game against Valencia in the second quarter and scored 23 of his team-high 25 points in the first half to lead Illinois to a 105-60 victory.

Four of Shannon's teammates joined him in double figures. Freshman forward Amani Hansberry finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn had 12 points, including a vicious windmill slam in transition off of one of Valencia's many turnovers, and Justin Harmon and Dain Dainja chipped in 10 points apiece.

Illinois was slightly more efficient offensively compared to Sunday's win against the Madrid All-Stars, but not by much. The Illini shot 6 of 28 from three-point range and 15 of 27 at the free throw line.

Where Illinois continued to thrive was at the defensive end. The Illini finished Wednesday's win with 19 steals and were led by Gibbs-Lawhorn, Harmon and Niccolo Moretti with three steals apiece.

Illinois will wrap up its three-game Spanish tour Sunday against the Catalonia All-Stars in Barcelona.