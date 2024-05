Hearts make five changes against St Mirren as Lawrence Shankland starts on the bench, while Stephen Kingsley is injured. Beni Baningime is out of the squad and Kenneth Vargas and Barrie McKay are on the bench.

They're replaced by Toby Sibbick, Frankie Kent, Aidan Denholm, Scott Fraser, and Kyosuke Tagawa.

Liam Boyce is among the substitutes for the first time since 2 December.