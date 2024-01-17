What Shanahan comically told wife about Kristin Juszczyk jacket request originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin has become the talk of the fashion world in recent weeks with her one-of-a-kind jackets being worn by celebrities Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner during NFL playoff games.

Kristin Juszczyk’s creative skills have gained so much notoriety that even 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters Tuesday for his take on the matter, noting that hadn't asked her for a custom jacket, though a member of his family has.

“No, I haven’t but my wife actually was talking about that.” Shanahan said.

“I told her I don’t have a number so you better not wear that, that would be so embarrassing for us. She’s awesome and she does that stuff all the time. My daughter likes to make clothes and she’s like seven years old so she’s always sending her [Kristin] stuff too that they try to make so it’s awesome.”

Kyle Shanahan's wife wants a custom @krisjuszczyk jacket 😂 pic.twitter.com/yndvnPwbXC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 16, 2024

While Kristin Juszczyk’s skills as a seamstress have been known to 49ers fans for quite some time, her popularity has exploded since Swift rocked a custom Travis Kelce jacket for the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC wild-card round game against the Miami Dolphins this past weekend.

As both the Chiefs and the 49ers gear up for big-time playoff games this coming weekend, all eyes not only will be on what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy do on the field, but also what they and their significant others are wearing before, during and after the game.

The 49ers are set to square off against the Packers on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in an NFL-record 10th playoff meeting between the two teams. San Francisco has won the last four straight postseason matchups against Green Bay and is looking to advance to a second straight NFC Championship Game.

