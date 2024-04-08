Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set to return for Thunder against Kings

After missing six of the last seven games dealing with a quad contusion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to return for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Tuesday contest against the Sacramento Kings.

The Thunder felt his absence during their season-long five-game road trip. After missing two games, Gilgeous-Alexander returned and hit a game-winner against the New York Knicks on Mar. 31.

But it was evident that the quad was still limiting him. He looked a step slow and didn’t have the same burst that’s helped him become one of the best driving scorers in the league.

The 25-year-old missed the Thunder’s next four games, where they went 1-3. He returned to OKC during the latter two games to rehab his quad injury.

The extra time did him justice as he’s set to return from missing the last week-plus of action. The Thunder (53-25) finish their season with a four-game homestand and sit one game back from the first seed.

In 71 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.3 points on 54% shooting, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) remains questionable for OKC. He’s missed the last four games for the Thunder.

