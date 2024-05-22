Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to 2023-24 All-NBA First Team

The NBA announced its All-NBA Teams on Wednesday and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA First Team. The other members include Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This was expected as Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting this season. The 25-year-old has a career season where he headlined the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 75 games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points on 53.5% shooting, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He shot 35.3% shooting on 3.6 attempts. He led the league in steals at two per game.

This was the cherry on top for Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension into one of the best players over the last two seasons. He’s had back-to-back top-five MVP finishes and two straight All-NBA First Team honors.

Considering he’s locked under his current deal with no opt-outs until 2027, it’s fair to say the Thunder will roster one of the best players in the league during their prime for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire