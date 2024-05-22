Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to 2023-24 All-NBA First Team
The NBA announced its All-NBA Teams on Wednesday and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA First Team. The other members include Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This was expected as Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting this season. The 25-year-old has a career season where he headlined the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
In 75 games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points on 53.5% shooting, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He shot 35.3% shooting on 3.6 attempts. He led the league in steals at two per game.
This was the cherry on top for Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension into one of the best players over the last two seasons. He’s had back-to-back top-five MVP finishes and two straight All-NBA First Team honors.
Considering he’s locked under his current deal with no opt-outs until 2027, it’s fair to say the Thunder will roster one of the best players in the league during their prime for the foreseeable future.