Sex Noises Interrupt NBA Star's Press Conference And He Plays It Perfectly

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was answering a media question about his team’s NBA playoff game victory on Thursday when what sounded like sex noises interrupted the press conference.

He looked up wide-eyed and then bowed his head as he stifled laughter.

“I hope that’s not live,” he quipped.

Wtf is going on at Luka’s press conference?? pic.twitter.com/6cl18VH5CA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 10, 2024

Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth wrote on X that the incident was “definitely the weirdest start to a press conference I’ve ever experienced.”

The Mavericks’ satisfaction with their performance perhaps could not be equated with someone in the throes of carnal pleasure, but they had plenty to be happy about.

Dallas tied its Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the strength of Doncic’s 29 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

The source of the moaning was not immediately known.

