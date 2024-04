Seven sign at Pacelli Monday

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Pacelli student-athletes on signing to continue their careers at the collegiate level:

Omar Kimbrough and Joseph Dawson – Alabama A&M Baseball

Walker Hilton and Thomas Sims – CVCC Baseball

Jimmy McCamey – Bellarmine Soccer

TJ Smith – ABAC Basketball

Travis Moore – Fort Valley State Track

