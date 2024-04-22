Serve Midland hosts 4th annual charity tennis tournament benefiting Permian Warrior Partnership

Apr. 22—MIDLAND — Serve Midland is dedicated to uplifting and empowering individuals and supporting the community in Midland. Their goal is to come together, have fun, and raise money to support various organizations and causes through the shared experience of tennis.

This style of fundraising is unique in that the beneficiary changes each year, allowing them to serve various organizations in Midland. This year on Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19, Serve Midland hosted its fourth annual charity tennis tournament and presented the Permian Warrior Partnership with a check for $125,000 for their organization.

The tournaments were hosted at the Midland Country Club and the Racquet Club of Midland.

The Permian Warrior Partnership is a veteran-focused, community-led initiative to proactively connect with all veterans and ensure access to quality resources and opportunities available in collaboration with the community. It aims to cultivate an integrated, resilient, and prosperous veteran community within the Permian Basin by improving veteran quality of life thus ending veteran suicide.

The Serve Charity Tennis tournament is bringing light to this organization by facilitating over 250 tennis and pickleball players who participated through Thursday and Friday in both the men and women's division. Presenting sponsor was Diamondback Energy.

Friday's event commenced at 5:30 p.m. and featured an exhibition match between professional tennis players Steve Johnson, Robert Farah, Amer Delic, and Alex Kuznetsov. The presentation of colors was conducted by members of Midland High's AFJROTC. Former Mayor Patrick Payton introduced Roy Dobbins of the PWP as he detailed the work they are doing. The match was followed by a "party on the patio" on the greens of the Racquet Club where all attendees were encouraged to wear country club whites. The party included dinner, dancing, and raffles sponsored by Ally Village, Nines Apparel, Insiparato, The Hickey Family, Cowboy Prime, Cathy Eastham, Black Rifle Coffee, Hyacinth for the Home, Simply Midland, Midland Country Club, and the Racquet Club of Midland.