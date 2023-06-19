Sergio Perez’s confidence is shot and the sharks are starting to circle

Sergio Perez has found the past few races tough and may well be fighting to keep his seat at Red Bull - Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

There were a lot of statistics being thrown about at the end of Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix. It was Red Bull’s 100th race win, Adrian Newey’s 200th, and Max Verstappen’s 41st, drawing him level with Ayrton Senna, and, in the words of team principal Christian Horner, “in the same sentence as the greats”.

But here is another stat where Red Bull are concerned: Sergio Perez is now 4-4 with McLaren’s Lando Norris in qualifying this year. And that is despite driving the same car as Verstappen.

Perez is clearly in a funk at the moment. Since qualifying on pole in Miami, and talking up his credentials as a genuine title contender, he has had an absolute shocker.

That Miami race was like a line in the sand; Verstappen appeared to say ‘enough is enough’. The double world champion won from ninth on the grid and has not looked back, winning every race since. Perez, meanwhile, has failed even to make it into Q3 at any of them, tumbling out of title contention in the process.

It is getting to the point where the sharks are starting to circle. Publicly, of course, Christian Horner is standing by his man.

“I think he just needs a good weekend to lift his confidence,” Red Bull’s team principal told media after Perez finished sixth in Montreal, not a bad return on his 12th place in qualifying, but not a great one either given the pace of the car.

“He’s had three difficult weekends, three difficult Saturdays, which put you on the back foot for Sundays. I think he just needs to have a strong weekend. He’ll be back.”

Christian Horner is publicly backing Perez, saying 'he just needs a good weekend' - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

He needs to do it quickly because if history has taught us anything, it is the ruthlessness of Red Bull when it comes to their second drivers. Just ask Danil Kvyat, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

Perez has a certain amount of credit in the bank. He memorably helped Verstappen to secure his maiden drivers’ title in Abu Dhabi in 2021, of course. And played his part in Red Bull claiming the constructors’ crown last year. Indeed the Mexican signed a new two-year deal last year as reward for his efforts, theoretically taking him through to the end of 2024.

But contracts are made to be broken. Performance is king. And while it was not so long ago Perez was being talked up as the ‘King of the Streets’ following his victory in Azerbaijan, which moved him to within six points of his team-mate, his fall from grace since then has been dramatic.

Perez’s lukewarm relationship with Team Verstappen does not help. Verstappen’s refusal to give up position in Brazil last autumn, as revenge for a perceived slight earlier in the season, was awkward in the extreme.

Red Bull can live with that as long as Perez is chipping in with enough points to secure the constructors’ crown each year. And given their massive speed advantage, that will not be an issue this season.

But history tells us the Milton Keynes team are not prepared to carry drivers for long.

Red Bull are also keenly aware that their popularity is waning with each successive race weekend that one of their drivers pounds everyone, including his own team-mate, into submission, winning by 20-odd seconds.

One is tempted to wonder whether, by now, Bernie Ecclestone would have engineered a route for Lewis Hamilton to join Verstappen at Red Bull, purely for the box office viewing which would ensue.

Horner says he does not need that stress. But there are other routes to providing fans with genuine excitement every race weekend. Norris has a long-term deal with McLaren, but the Briton would surely buy his own way out of it and walk to Milton Keynes barefoot over broken glass if it meant climbing into a race-winning Red Bull. That partnership would put bums on seats. Charles Leclerc is not looking too thrilled with life at Ferrari. Even Albon might be worth another look.

Lando Norris would doubtless love a move to Red Bull - Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton

For now, Red Bull are standing by Perez. “He’s still second in the championship and he’s the only other driver to have won a race this season,” Horner pointed out, not unreasonably, when asked on Sunday whether he could guarantee that the Mexican would see out his contract. We just need to support him through this period and I’m sure he’ll find his form again soon.”

And if he doesn’t? Expect the noise around the second Red Bull seat to grow louder.

