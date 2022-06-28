Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan, Wimbledon 2022 live: score and latest updates

serena williams vs harmony tan wimbledon 2022 live score latest - REUTERS

08:25 PM

Slight break

We are going to have a pause in play as the roof is closed. Williams takes the chance to leave the court.

Tan stays seated for now. Massive upset brewing on Centre Court.

08:22 PM

Williams* 5-7 Tan (*denotes next server)

Williams goes on the attack and moves forward to hit a drive volley winner, 0-30. Williams forehand into tramlines, 15-30.

Williams forehand return long, 30-30. Tan drop shot into the net, break point Williams.

Williams backhand return long, bad miss, deuce. Set point Tan after another Williams unforced error.

Set Tan after a sensational forehand pass.

08:15 PM

Williams 5-6 Tan* (*denotes next server)

Another wayward backhand by Williams, 15-30. Williams hits a forehand well long, two break points.

Tan forehand winner to break. Wow.

08:12 PM

Williams* 5-5 Tan (*denotes next server)

Good serving by Tan helps her to 30-0. Williams forehand return winner down the line off a weak second serve by Tan, 30-15.

Tan drifts a defensive forehand long, 40-30. Brilliant drop shot by Tan off a Williams' return.

08:06 PM

Williams 5-4 Tan* (*denotes next server)

Big roar from Williams as Tan puts a backhand long, 15-0. Williams backhand winner, 40-0.

Another fist pump from Williams as Tan nets a backhand. Huge pressure on Tan now to stay in the set.

08:03 PM

Williams* 4-4 Tan (*denotes next server)

Williams nets a backhand, 30-0. Then she just misses with an attempted cross court backhand pass, 40-0.

Williams finally gets it right with a backhand down the line, 40-15. Brilliant from Tan as she keeps herself in the rally miraculously and drills a backhand down the line for a winner.

07:59 PM

Williams 4-3 Tan* (*denotes next server)

Second ace of the match for Williams, 30-15. Tan just misses with a backhand down the line, 40-15.

Williams double fault, 40-30. She then puts a forehand into the tramlines, deuce.

Another forehand into the tramlines and Tan has a break point. Vital first serve down the T from Williams to save break point.

Incredible lob by Tan onto the baseline, break point. Saved by Williams with an excellent volley on the stretch.

Williams forehand into the net after great defence from Tan, break point. Williams hits a lovely drop volley to hang on in his game. Williams then gestures to her box as if to say: 'what else can I do'.

Williams backhand into the net, break point Tan again. Williams gets caught by a bad bounce and hits a forehand long to drop serve.

This match is a bit of mess truth be told.

07:50 PM

Williams* 4-2 Tan (*denotes next server)

Williams is starting to settle into the match now and an overhead winner makes it 15-30. But she undoes that by flicking a sliced backhand long, 30-30. Williams forehand into the tramlines, 40-30.

Trademark short angled backhand winner by Williams, deuce. Williams overhead winner, break point.

Williams steps in on Tan's weak serve with her forehand and the Frenchwoman can't get her defensive forehand back into play. Williams breaks.

07:42 PM

Williams 3-2 Tan* (*denotes next server)

Vintage Williams as she races to 40-0. And she moves in front for the first time when Tan nets a forehand.

07:40 PM

Williams* 2-2 Tan (*denotes next server)

Williams drags Tan left then right then left again but then puts a forehand down the line long, 15-15.

Williams forehand winner, 15-30. Tan hits back with a backhand winner of her own, 30-30.

Tan flicks a backhand onto the baseline, Williams challenges it but Hawkeye backs the original call, 40-30.

Williams on the attack with back-to-back winners to bring up a break point. Williams tries to come forward after pushing Tan deep but she puts her backhand long, deuce.

Second double fault for Tan, second Williams break point. Saved by Tan as she finds her first serve, deuce.

Williams overhead winner after showing great hustle to chase down Tan's shots, break point. Tan keeps herself in the rally as Williams attacks her forehand side, Tan then takes control of the rally but puts a forehand wide to drop serve.

What a game!

07:27 PM

Williams 1-2 Tan* (*denotes next server)

Big fist pump by Williams as she hits a forehand winner. And she finally gets on the board when Tan fails to get her return back in play.

07:24 PM

Williams* 0-2 Tan (*denotes next server)

Crowd trying to give encouragement to Williams but she makes very careless errors at this early stage.

Williams puts a backhand wide as she tries to pass Tan at the net, 40-15. Tan slips over chasing for a wide ball and that allows Williams to put a forehand into the open court.

Tan does consolidate the break when Williams nets a return.

07:20 PM

First Set: Serena Williams 0-1 Harmony Tan* (*denotes next server)

Nervy start by Williams as she slips to 0-30 then inexplicably puts a drive forehand long. Three break points.

Williams saves the first. But not the second as she can't control her volley and it flies high and wide.

07:17 PM

Here we go!

Very quick turnaround as Serena and Tan stride onto court.

Williams wins the toss and opts to serve first.

07:00 PM

Nadal wins!

Serena should be on court shortly.

06:40 PM

It is not looking good for Nadal

Cerundolo leads the fourth set 3-1, with Nadal two sets to one up.

06:02 PM

The wait for Serena goes on...

Cerundolo has taken the third set against Nadal. Follow all the action from that match here

05:50 PM

Serena bumped into Novak earlier...

Novak Djokovic shakes the hand of Serena Williams' (centre) coach Eric Hechtman (right) on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. - PA

05:33 PM

Serena is on Centre Court after Nadal

Nadal is currently two sets up against Cerundolo, with the third set at 2-2.

02:01 PM

Serena Williams is back at SW19

Welcome to our live coverage of Serena Williams' Wimbledon return, with the 23-time grand slam winner taking centre stage on Centre Court against Harmony Tan for a place in the second round.

Williams has been awarded a wildcard to compete for a record 24th major title at the All England Club, after nearly a year on the sidelines through injury.

The 40-year-old last played a competitive match on Centre Court at last year's tournament, when she was forced to retire during the first round through a hamstring problem.

She has only two doubles matches at Eastbourne under her belt going into the year's third major where she takes on the Frenchwoman. However, Williams says she was was glad Wimbledon broke with tradition and allowed players to practise on the iconic Centre Court to avoid a repeat of them slipping on the lush green grass which marred last year's tournament.

"Obviously I was super happy to be out there and have that opportunity. It was also good for me to get that out of my system because the last moment I had on Centre Court was probably not my best moment," Williams said.

"It was always something since the match ended that was always on my mind. So it was a tremendous amount of motivation for that.

"You never want any match to end like that, it's really unfortunate. But it was definitely something that's always been on the top of my mind."

We will have game-by-game updates of this encounter plus post-match reaction in this blog.

You can also keep up to date with what else is happening at SW19 today on our other live blog, including the highlights of Rafael Nadal's first-round match.

The players are due out on court shortly and then there will have the usual hit-up before the match gets under way in earnest.