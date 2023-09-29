The Sephora sale section is stacked right now
When it comes to beauty shopping, there is only one rule you have to follow: Shop the sales!
Beauty products can run pretty pricey, especially high-end formulations and brand names — especially at retailers like Sephora. If you've been eyeing any beauty product out there or your goal was to up your 2023 beauty routine, I emphatically implore you to check out the Sephora sale section.
A bunch of Sephora beauty must-haves are marked down, including deals on viral brands like Too Faced, OLEHENRIKSEN and more. Most importantly, the iconic Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation is on sale for $19.50 (Orig. $39).
From skin care deals to makeup deals and beyond, scroll down to shop our favorite beauty discounts hiding in the Sephora sale section. And make sure to peep even more beauty deals from Sephora right over here.
Sephora Makeup Deals
Too Faced Cosmic Crush Eyeshadow Palette, $26 (Orig. $52)
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Hydrating Lip Gloss, $26 (Orig. $28)
Caliray Endless Sunset Face and Eyeshadow Talc-Free Palette, $34 (Orig. $48)
Melt Cosmetics Mini Bad Side Zodiac Eyeshadow Palette, $26 (Orig. $38)
Tarte Babassu Foundcealer Skincare Foundation SPF 20, $39 (Orig. $40)
ROSE INC Lip Sculpt Clean Moisturizing Pigmented Lipstick, $18 (Orig. $26)
Shop more makeup deals at Sephora
Sephora Skin Care Deals
OLE HENRIKSEN Acids Done Bright Smoothing Skincare Set, $26.40 (Orig. $58)
First Aid Beauty Sculpting Body Lotion, $26 (Orig. $34)
OLEHENRIKSEN PHAT Glow Facial Mask, $26 (Orig. $52)
Fresh Cleanse & Hydrate Mini Skincare Gift Set, $20 (Orig. $43)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $13 (Orig. $22)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Clean Face Mask, $3 (Orig. $6)
Shop more skin care deals at Sephora
Sephora Hair Deals
BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Best of Bread Hair Styling Set, $24 (Orig. $28)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Tame: Infrared Flat Iron, $60 (Orig. $85)
Virtue FLOURISH Thickening & Hydrating Duo for Thinning Hair, $63 (Orig. $120)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Strengthening Shampoo with Biotin, $6 (Orig. $12)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $7 (Orig. $12)
Shop more hair deals at Sephora
Sephora Fragrance Deals
The 7 Virtues Blackberry Lily Eau de Parfum, $55 (Orig. $88)
Ellis Brooklyn Scent DIARY Fragrance Discovery Set, $25.60 (Orig. $54)
HERETIC Dirty Hinoki Eau de Parfum, $115.50 (Orig. $160)
The Phluid Project Phluid Sampler Set, $14 (Orig. $20)
The 7 Virtues Vetiver Elemi Eau de Parfum, $55 (Orig. $88)
Shop more fragrance deals at Sephora
