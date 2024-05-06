Senior Games return in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Senior Games returned at Spooky Nook in East Hempfield Township and it kicked off Monday morning.

The Lancaster County Office of Aging says there are 50 different events from which to choose, including folk dancing, aerobics, javelin throwing, and more.

Organizers say this is a great way to get out and stay active.

“We see people who are aging and need hands on help to stay at home so this is the opposite end of that spectrum where we see people aging but they’re healthy and that’s what we’re trying to do promote people to be active,” Senior Center Program Director for the Lancaster County Office of Aging Lisa Paulson said.

There were 750 people taking part this year with the competitors ranging from 55 to 95 years old.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.