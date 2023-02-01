Senior Bowl: Georgia OT Warren McClendon wears late teammate Devin Willock’s No. 77

Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon is wearing late teammate Devin Willock’s No. 77 as he participates in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week.

So great to see UGA's Warren McClendon back on the field… wearing #77… honoring his dear friend and former teammate Devin Willock #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/fDUtL7mRdo — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 31, 2023

The tribute comes after a single vehicle crash took the lives of Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early in the early morning of Jan. 15.

McClendon was also in the car at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

McClendon will represent Willock by wearing his number in practices this week and the all-star game between the National and American squads on Saturday.

The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET in Mobile, Ala., and will be televised on the NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire