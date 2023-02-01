Senior Bowl: Georgia OT Warren McClendon wears late teammate Devin Willock’s No. 77

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon is wearing late teammate Devin Willock’s No. 77 as he participates in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week.

The tribute comes after a single vehicle crash took the lives of Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early in the early morning of Jan. 15.

McClendon was also in the car at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

McClendon will represent Willock by wearing his number in practices this week and the all-star game between the National and American squads on Saturday.

The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET in Mobile, Ala., and will be televised on the NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories