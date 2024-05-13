'Sell Fernandez while we can'? Your thoughts on Chelsea's form

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Saturday's late comeback victory at Nottingham Forest.

You gave us your suggestions and opened up a neat debate for us:

David: Sell [Enzo] Fernandez while you can as Conor Gallagher is a much better all round option and combined with Moises [Caicedo], Cole [Palmer] and Noni [Madueke] what can you say? Building a team round Fernandez would be the worst thing Chelsea could do, overated, underperformed.

H: If we're attributing Chelsea's indifferent from this season, purely down to Enzo Fernandez, then I'm lost for words. The amount of time I see him receive the ball and look up, only to have zero movement ahead of him is excruciating. He's clearly been struggling with injury, but he's the only player we have that looks capable of transitioning the ball up the pitch.

Wynn: On his day, Fernandez can control the game from midfield, much like Cesc Fabregas in his pomp; and he will hopefully do this more consistently over time. However, because of his contract length, he still has a huge book value and if profitability and sustainability rules force Chelsea to choose between Fernandez and Gallagher, I would keep Gallagher every day.

Steve: Chelsea have been playing like this all season. As a new very young squad they sometimes struggled to score and finish opposition off, causing draws and defeats. Slowly but surely they are looking like a complete group of very talented players turning in to an effective team.

Rick: An important win for Chelsea and all credit to [Mauricio] Pochettino for the changes he made. That said where were the Chelsea who bossed West Ham and Spurs? We lacked edge and quality for much of the game which is a worry given that Europe is up for grabs. Does Poch really get them fired up? Does he have the hairdryer in his armoury? 100% commitment is the minimum.

Desmond: For one of the first times this season, I didn't see Chelsea get deflated with falling behind. Looking forward to what we can achieve with a nearly fully fit squad.

