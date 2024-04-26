Advertisement

Here’s who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft

Randi Richardson
·3 min read
The next class of NFL rookies is set to be selected in the 2024 draft.

One of the biggest tentpole events during the NFL offseason, this year's draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit. During the three days, the league's 32 teams will take turns picking their newest members.

There are seven rounds of selections, but all eyes are on the No. 1 pick in Round 1, which belonged to the Chicago Bears. They chose USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The team also held the ninth pick.

Read on for more on the draft's first round.

What was the 2024 NFL draft order for the first round and which players were selected?

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): Caleb Williams

  2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels

  3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye

  4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr.

  5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt

  6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers

  7. Tennessee Titans: JC Latham

  8. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr.

  9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze

  10. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets): J.J. McCarthy

  11. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings): Olumuyiwa Fashanu

  12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix

  13. Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers

  14. New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga

  15. Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu

  16. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II

  17. Minnesota Vikings (from Jacksonville Jaguars): Dallas Turner

  18. Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims

  19. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu

  21. Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson

  22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell

  23. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings): Brian Thomas Jr.

  24. Detroit Lions (from Dallas Cowboys): Terrion Arnold

  25. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan

  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton

  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans): Darius Robinson

  28. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills): Xavier Worthy

  29. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit Lions): Tyler Guyton

  30. Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins

  31. San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall

  32. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills): Xavier Legette

How the Chicago Bears got the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

In March 2023, the Bears made a trade with the Carolina Panthers to send their No. 1 overall pick for that year's draft to the Panthers. In exchange, Carolina sent wide receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks across the next three drafts.

One of the picks that Chicago received was a 2024 first-round selection with an undetermined position at the time. League rules stipulate that teams that do not make the playoffs are placed within the first 18 positions in all seven rounds in the reverse order of their standing.

Neither the Bears nor the Panthers qualified for the 2024 playoffs, with Carolina finishing with the worst 2023 regular-season record in the league, at 2-15. (Chicago's record was 7-10.) Carolina's losses were Chicago's gain, as the latter owned the top pick in the 2024 draft.

Who did the Bears draft with the No. 1 pick?

The team traded away quarterback Justin Fields last month to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it was expected that Chicago would use its top pick to get a new quarterback.

Indeed, the Bears officially selected USC's Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, after the draft got underway. During last year's college football season, Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns. He ran for 11 more himself.

Williams told TODAY in an interview that aired April 25 he knew when he was 12 that he could be a No. 1 overall selection.

“It’s actually becoming a reality being here, being at the draft, possibly being the No. 1 pick. Crazy,” he said.

