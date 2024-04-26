Here’s who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft

The next class of NFL rookies is set to be selected in the 2024 draft.

One of the biggest tentpole events during the NFL offseason, this year's draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit. During the three days, the league's 32 teams will take turns picking their newest members.

There are seven rounds of selections, but all eyes are on the No. 1 pick in Round 1, which belonged to the Chicago Bears. They chose USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The team also held the ninth pick.

Read on for more on the draft's first round.

What was the 2024 NFL draft order for the first round and which players were selected?

How the Chicago Bears got the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

In March 2023, the Bears made a trade with the Carolina Panthers to send their No. 1 overall pick for that year's draft to the Panthers. In exchange, Carolina sent wide receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks across the next three drafts.

One of the picks that Chicago received was a 2024 first-round selection with an undetermined position at the time. League rules stipulate that teams that do not make the playoffs are placed within the first 18 positions in all seven rounds in the reverse order of their standing.

Neither the Bears nor the Panthers qualified for the 2024 playoffs, with Carolina finishing with the worst 2023 regular-season record in the league, at 2-15. (Chicago's record was 7-10.) Carolina's losses were Chicago's gain, as the latter owned the top pick in the 2024 draft.

Who did the Bears draft with the No. 1 pick?

The team traded away quarterback Justin Fields last month to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it was expected that Chicago would use its top pick to get a new quarterback.

Indeed, the Bears officially selected USC's Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, after the draft got underway. During last year's college football season, Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns. He ran for 11 more himself.

Williams told TODAY in an interview that aired April 25 he knew when he was 12 that he could be a No. 1 overall selection.

“It’s actually becoming a reality being here, being at the draft, possibly being the No. 1 pick. Crazy,” he said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com