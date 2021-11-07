See where Ohio State lands on Joel Klatt’s top 10 after grinding out a win at Nebraska

On the surface, Ohio State’s nine-point win over Nebraska doesn’t look all that impressive. However, the Cornhuskers are a much better team than their record indicates and it’s always good to go into a hostile conference environment and come out with a win.

Joel Klatt spent much of his week arguing that the College Football Playoff needs to expand. And maybe he’s right after another week of upsets and closer-than-expected victories. After having Ohio State in the No. 2 spot last week, Klatt dropped the Buckeyes to No. 4 and moved idle Oklahoma up to the No. 2 spot. I don’t understand either.

To be fair, Klatt has said for several weeks now, after Georgia, it’s anyone’s guess. Maybe Klatt is just throwing darts to get his rankings after the Bulldogs. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see where the Buckeyes land in the second CFP rankings when they come out Tuesday evening.

Ohio State plays host to a dangerous Purdue team this week that will be coming off a high having knocked off No. 3 Michigan State on Saturday.

