See it: Rodney Harrison relives David Tyree’s Super Bowl XLII catch

John Fennelly
·2 min read
One of the greatest plays in NFL history came in Super Bowl XLII when New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree trapped an Eli Manning pass against his helmet in the fourth quarter to keep the game-winning drive alive.

The Giants beat the New England Patriots that night in Arizona, 17-14, winning the Super Bowl and ending the Patriots’ quest to become the first team to finish a season 19-0.

The Giants played as well as they could have hoped in that game, keeping the explosive Patriots’ offense and quarterback Tom Brady at bay while making key play after key play.

None was bigger than Tyree’s catch, however, and it has become etched in NFL and Giants lore ever since.

This week, the NBC broadcast team was in Canton to cover the Hall of Fame Game and they visited the museum, which has the famous play on display.

Rodney Harrison, the player Tyree outfought for the ball that night, was joined by Chris Simms, Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett to relive the moment.

As time rolls on, the play becomes more and more incredible. Even Harrison — a two-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champ — has to chalk this one up to the football gods.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

