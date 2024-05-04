SEE IT: Mets prospect Christian Scott gets first major league strikeout

Christian Scott is officially on the stat sheet.

After allowing three straight hits in the bottom of the first inning that produced a run, the 24-year-old came back to strike out Randy Arozarena on a 96-mph fastball for his first major league strikeout.

Still in a jam, the right-hander got even more help on the very next pitch, getting Harold Ramirez to ground into an inning-ending double play and keep the Rays from tacking on.

Scott threw 19 pitches (13 strikes) in the first inning and was pounding the zone with his full arsenal of fastball, slider, splitter and sweeper. He dialed up his fastball to 97 mph, but the Tampa Bay hitters used his aggressiveness against him and were swinging early and often.

The Mets scored a run in the top of the first off Zack Littell, making it a 1-1 game after one inning.