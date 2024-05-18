See how members of the Kansas City Royals’ 2014 AL champions were honored at The K

The Kansas City Royals celebrated one of their best teams ever on Friday evening at Kauffman Stadium.

Before the current Royals took the field for a series opener against the Oakland Athletics, the club honored members of its 2014 American League championship team in a special pre-game ceremony.

It’s been a decade since members of that thrilling Royals team made history in Kansas City. They defied the odds and embarked on an unlikely postseason run, winning the first of consecutive AL pennants before losing to the San Francisco Giants in the 2014 World Series.

The next year, the 2015 Royals beat the New York Mets for the club’s second World Series championship. (That accomplishment will no doubt be celebrated next season, in 2025.)

Numerous fan favorites from the 2014 club were on hand for the occasion Friday. Alongside former general manager Dayton Moore and manager Ned Yost once again were such luminaries as Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and current team captain Salvador Perez — the only one from that august group who’s still playing in 2024.

Royals fans, who were asked to be in their seats for the ceremony by 5:45 p.m., also welcomed back with cheers and chants the likes of Alex Gordon, James Shields, Jarrod Dyson and Terrance Gore.

And no celebration of the 2014 Royals could’ve been complete without “HDH” — KC’s feared late-inning trio of Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and closer Greg Holland. Each received a special bobblehead likeness of himself, and those bobbleheads will also be given away to fans during this weekend’s series against the A’s.

Herrera even threw out a ceremonial first pitch Friday (he missed the strike zone, but no one seemed to mind). He, like other members of that often unbeatable bullpen, played a major role in shaping the Royals’ success 10 years ago.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” said current Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, who was Moore’s second in command at the time. “I mean, that’s a long time, but I’m really proud of what they did. …

“It’s hard not to be proud of it. A lot of great moments we rehashed last night and a lot of great memories.”

The 2014 squad experienced so much during that special season. There was a 10-game winning streak and a midseason slump. But they pulled together late and created a magical run that remains astounding, even today.

Now, of course, this year’s Royals are looking to create some enduring memories of their own. They have some similar elements to that 2014 team, too, in modern-day standouts like Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino.

And, of course, the common denominator: the 34-and-still-slugging Perez.

KC Royals at 2014 reunion

Here’s a list of all the 2014 Royals who attended Friday’s festivities at The K:

FRONT OFFICE/MANAGER/COACHING STAFF:

Ned Yost (manager)

Dayton Moore (GM)

Mike Jirschele (third-base coach)

Rusty Kuntz (first-base coach)

PLAYERS:

Lorenzo Cain (2014 ALCS MVP)

Louis Coleman (catcher)

Tim Collins (pitcher)

Aaron Crow (pitcher)

Wade Davis (pitcher)

Jarrod Dyson (outfielder)

Alcides Escobar (infielder)

Brandon Finnegan (pitcher)

Jason Frasor (pitcher)

Alex Gordon (outfielder)

Terrance Gore (outfielder)

Jeremy Guthrie (pitcher)

Kelvin Herrera (pitcher)

Luke Hochevar (pitcher)

Greg Holland (pitcher)

Eric Hosmer (infielder)

Omar Infante (infielder)

Erik Kratz (catcher)

Mike Moustakas (infielder)

Salvador Perez (catcher)

James Shields (pitcher)

Jason Vargas (pitcher)

Images from The K

Check out these fun images captured Friday by Kansas City Star freelance photographer Kylie Graham:

Former Kansas City Royals players, coaches and staff from the 2014 American League championship team were honored on the field at Kauffman Stadium during a pre-game ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former general manager Dayton Moore (from left), Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar and other members of the Kansas City Royals’ 2014 American League championship team were honored at Kauffman Stadium during a pre-game ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer acknowledges the crowd during a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost waves to the crowd as he walks onto the field for a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas motions to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals coach Rusty Kuntz waves to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer high-fives fans as he walks onto the field for a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Players, coaches and staff from the Kansas City Royals’ 2014 American League championship team were honored during a pre-game ceremony at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar high-fives fans as he walks onto the field for a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.