SEE IT: Knicks pull off improbable last-minute comeback to secure Game 2 win over 76ers

The Knicks looked on their way to a Game 2 loss at the hands of the 76ers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

After trailing most of the contest, New York opened up a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, as Bojan Bogdanovic came off the bench and knocked down back-to-back massive threes.

As was the case all game, though, Philly responded right back to jump back in front in the closing minutes with some clutch baskets from star point guard Tyrese Maxey.

After Jalen Brunson missed back-to-back baskets down the stretch, the Knicks found themselves staring in the face of defeat as Kyle Lowry was headed to the free throw line looking to put the game on ice.

The veteran guard knocked down the first one, but after missing the second, New York raced down the court and Brunson drilled a massive corner three to cut it back down to a one-possession game.

In a panicked frenzy, Philadelphia completely botched the inbound play with Tyrese Maxey losing the ball to Josh Hart who somehow got it to Donte DiVincenzo's hands.

But the shooting guard missed his first opportunity. And after Isaiah Hartenstein reeled in his fourth offensive rebound of the game, DiVincenzo got another chance and he didn't miss this time.

Knocking down his fourth three, DiVincenzo put New York back in front by one with just 13.1 seconds remaining.

"It was huge, it was loud as hell in there," DiVincenzo said. "After I missed the first one I was really, really, really hoping that Isaiah got it because I knew that in the rotation of things I would've gotten a second look, so thank god he got that offensive rebound."

Postgame, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that he was calling for a timeout prior to the inbound, but refs seemingly were unaware and play continued on.

Needing just one stop, Hartenstein rejected a Maxey lay-in attempt, before OG Anunoby knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to put the improbable comeback on ice and secure the thrilling 104-101 win.

"There's been some pretty wild finishes, but that was right up there with the best of them, that just shows you what the playoffs are all about," Tom Thibodeau said. "Sometimes it's a hustle play here, a hustle play there, just finding a way to win.

"We had some guys make some big shots, some big hustle plays getting on the floor coming up with a steal and a block, some made free throws and we needed it all. We had a lot of different contributions from a bunch of different people and got some big-time plays down the stretch."