See full lineup of jockey silks for Kentucky Derby 2024 at Churchill Downs

The colors and patterns of jockeys' silks have special meaning for horse owners.

The silks for the historic 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs are filled with a variety of colors and shapes. Horse owners draw inspiration for their design from their childhood, surroundings, favorite things and careers, according to the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Each silks design is registered with the Jockey Club, and no two owners have the same silks. If you see two of the same silks in a race, that means both horses belong to the same owner.

In 1978, when Affirmed won the Triple Crown, winning jockey Steve Cauthen wore silks that reflected the natural colors of a flamingo: pink, white and black. Lou Wolfson, who owned Affirmed, had his farm in Florida, which is known for its large population of coastal flamingoes.

In 1998, Real Quiet won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Owner Mike Pegram made his fortune by owning McDonald's franchises. He used his initials on the design, and his colors reflected those of McDonald's (red and yellow).

Here is a list of the silks worn by previous Kentucky Derby-winning jockeys.

Who will join the list in 2024?

Silks for 2024 Kentucky Derby field

The post position draw for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby was held April 27, 2024 at Churchill Downs.

