See which Big Ten teams Oregon men’s basketball will play at home, away in 2024-25 season

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman cuts down the net after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Arena March 16, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Oregon men's basketball team's first season in the Big Ten Conference wasn't going to come without some cross-country road trips and some new teams playing at Matthew Knight Arena.

On Wednesday, the Ducks got a closer look at just what their schedule will include.

The Big Ten announced the home-and-away opponents for the 20-game conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Each team will play three schools both home and away, and face 14 teams once. For the single-game opponents, each team will play seven at home and seven on the road.

Oregon will play fellow Pac-12 transplants UCLA, USC and Washington at home and away next season.

The Ducks will host Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers. Their road-only opponents will be Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Dates and times for all games will be announced at a later date.

Follow Chris Hansen on X @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Who will Oregon Ducks men's basketball play in Big Ten next season?