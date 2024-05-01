Sectional assignments approved by IHSAA executive committee

Apr. 30—The IHSAA executive committee approved the sectional assignments in six team sports for the next two school years.

The Executive Committee unanimously accepted the recommendations of the respective realignment committees which determined the sectional groups in meetings earlier this month for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

Three committees consisting of school administrators representing each IHSAA district and class were constructed to realign the sports. The football committee totaled 18 administrators, the basketball and volleyball committee was made up of 12 members and the soccer committee consisted of nine individuals.

The baseball and softball sectional realignment committee will meet later this summer and their recommendations will be presented to the Executive Committee for approval at its Aug. 27 meeting.

Host sites for the next two years will be determined by athletic administrators in each sectional this summer.

Logansport is set to compete in Class 3A, Sectional 23 along with Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes West Lafayette and Western in boys basketball, girls basketball and volleyball.

In football, Logansport is set to compete in Class 4A, Sectional 20 along with Culver Academies, Frankfort, Huntington North, Lebanon, Marion and Muncie Central.

In boys soccer, Logansport is set to compete in Class 3A, Sectional 7 along with Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Lebanon and McCutcheon. In girls soccer, Logansport will have the same sectional field as the boys minus Lebanon.

Lewis Cass is set to compete in Class 2A, Sectional 38 along with Eastern, Manchester, Oak Hill, Rochester and Wabash in boys basketball and girls basketball. Southwood is added to the field in volleyball.

In football, Cass will compete in Class 2A, Sectional 34 with Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont and Western Boone.

Caston and Pioneer will compete in Class 1A, Sectional 50 along with DeMotte Christian, North Newton, North White, South Newton, Tri-County and West Central in boys basketball, girls basketball and volleyball.

In football, Caston and Pioneer will compete in Class 1A, Sectional 42 along with Carroll, Winamac, Frontier, North White, Taylor and Tri-County.

In boys soccer, Caston and Winamac will compete in Class 1A, Sectional 36 with Argos, Culver, Lakeland Christian and North Miami.

Winamac will compete in Class 2A, Sectional 34 along with Bremen, South Bend Career Academy, Jimtown, Knox and LaVille in boys basketball, girls basketball and volleyball.