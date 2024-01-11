Section V football has 29 players on small schools all-state teams, including a player of the year

While no high school football team in Section V won a state championship this past season, some of the best players in the state were in this region.

The New York State Sportswriters Association announced its all-state small schools teams during the week. There were 29 players in Section V among the all-state Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-man teams selected by this association.

Class AA and Class A all-state teams are scheduled to be released next week. The NYSSWA has put together all-state football teams since 1968, the last 55 years.

Here are the players from Section V on the small schools all-state teams, including Pembroke senior Tyson Totten, now a two-time 8-man Player of the Year.

Tyson Totten

Pembroke senior Tyson Totten rushed for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns during a 107-64 win over Frankfort-Schuyler in the NYSPHSAA semifinals.

8-man first team offense. Pembroke senior was a quarterback, and the ultimate producer on offense for the Dragons, who won a second consecutive 8-man regional championship. The 6 foot-2-inch, 185-pounder finished with 71 rushing touchdowns among 4,235 rushing yards.

Cayden Allen

8-man first team. Bolivar-Richburg senior is the lone defensive player listed. He was a 6-1, 200-pound linebacker who also was the Wolverines quarterback.

Robert Arnold

Class B first team defense. Monroe senior defensive lineman, who is listed as 6-1 and 180 pounds, finished with 23 quarterback sacks, one of the highest totals in the state. Named Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Small Schools Co-Player of the Year and Section V Class B Defensive Player of the Year.

Joe Bauer

Class D second team defense. A 6-3, 175-pound senior on the York/Pavilion team who played defensive back, receiver and kicked for the Section V Class D finalist. He made 46 tackles and intercepted three passes. On offense, the Section V Class D all-star scored 4 touchdowns among 25 receptions for 613 yards. He made 15 of 20 point after touchdown kick attempts.

Elijah Bender

Class B sixth team defense. A senior who was a 6-3, 240-pound lineman on the Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton team.

Clayton Bezon

Class C first team defense. Attica/Alexander linebacker made 97 tackles as the team reached the Section V Class C Final in his senior year season. A two-time first team all-state and D&C AGR Small Schools selection. Listed as 6-4, 240 pounds, he wants to play college football.

Jayden Bridge

8-man first team offense. Pembroke junior helped clear the way for a high-scoring Dragons offense as a 6-5, 210-pound offensive lineman.

Miles Caviness

ER/Gananda wide receiver Miles Caviness pulls in the touchdown reception and drags LeRoy's Andrew Strollo into the end zone on the play.

Class C second team offense. A senior who played on the East Rochester/Gananda team, he finished with 128 receptions during his varsity career. Honorable mention all-state in 2022. Listed as 6-2, 175 pounds, he wants to play college football.

Amari Colon-Brown

Monroe’s Amari Colon dives into the end zone for a touchdown against HFL.

Class B fifth team offense. Monroe senior receiver scored 16 touchdowns in 11 games. He finished with 775 receiving and 303 rushing yards. Listed as 6-1, 185 pounds, he said he has received offers to play on scholarship at University of Maine, Central Connecticut State and Eastern Illinois.

Dashon Constantine

Monroe’s Dashon Constantine pressures Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton quarterback Reid Martin.

Class B sixth team defense. Monroe senior - a 5-11, 215-pound defensive end - piled up 15.5 sacks in a defense that shut out eight opponents.

Austyn Crego

Class B sixth team offense. Senior lineman was a key part of an effective passing offense at Honeoye Falls-Lima. The Cougars quarterback and a receiver also were named all-state after HF-L advanced to the Section V Class B Final.

Cole Grazioplene

Cole Grazioplene of Batavia hauls in a pass that set up a Blue Devils' touchdown.

Class B sixth team offense. Batavia senior receiver/cornerback is a two-time D&C Small Schools Team member. One of Section V's best athletes also plays baseball. He plans to attend SUNY Brockport.

Messiah Hampton

Messiah Hampton (2) of Monroe out jumps Michael Prentice of Wayne for a second quarter touchdown on during the Red Jackets' 48-0 win.

Class B first team offense. Monroe receiver scored 21 touchdowns in 11 games played. The Red Jackets, including a forfeit victory, finished 11-1 after the team's season ended in the Class B state semifinals.

A sophomore who is 6-1, 185 pounds, he is a prospect to play with either a NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision team. He said Penn State University, Rutgers, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Marshall, West Virginia and Buffalo have offered him scholarships.

Micah Harshfield

Red Jacket quarterback Micah Harshfield (3) tries to turn the corner during a game against Finney.

8-man first team offense. A 5-10, 175-pound senior at Red Jacket was one of nine quarterbacks selected to the top 8-man all-state team.

Destin Kuyal

8-man first team offense. Holley junior is one of nine quarterbacks selected to this top all-state team. He had a hand in 13 touchdowns, 10 as a ball carrier, and passed for 526 yards.

Jayden Mast

8-man first team: Pembroke senior's strongest contribution to the team's drive to the regional championship was as a 5-10, 222-pound lineman.

Matt Meacham

Honeoye Falls-Lima quarterback Matthew Meacham throws over the middles against Monroe.

Class B fourth team offense. Honeoye Falls-Lima quarterback was named Section V Class B co-Offensive Player of the Year after he set five school records and helped the Cougars reach the sectional final in his senior year season. The two-time D&C Small Schools Football Team member is listed as a placekicker, in order place him on a higher level all-state team.

Styhles McKenzie-Baker

Monroe's Styhles McKenzie-Baker (1) tips the pass attempt away from Batavia wide receiver Cole Grazioplene (6) in the end zone during their Section V football Class B championship game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at SUNY Brockport.

Class B third team defense. Monroe defensive back has been a starter for three seasons. A junior, he is listed as 5-9, 160 pounds. Said he has offers to play on scholarship at Buffalo and Campbell. Named to the 2022 Class B all-state second-team.

Khaya Moses

Monroe’s Khaya Moses is the AGR Co-Player of the Year for small school teams.

Class B second team offense. Monroe quarterback set the Section V record for most touchdown passes in a season at 38 during his senior year season. The Red Jackets advanced to the Class B state semifinals, the first time a Monroe football team advanced that deep into a postseason.

Ben Newman

Class C third team offense. A junior who became the East Rochester/Gananda quarterback after a transfer from Aquinas. He finished with 30 touchdown passes. Listed as 6-1, 200 pounds, he wants to play in the Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision.

Joe Parkhurst

Class C third team offense. A senior who was the placekicker for the Attica/Alexander team, a Section V Class C tournament finalist. A 2023 D&C AGR Small Schools Second Team member, he is listed as 6-2, 205 pounds.

Tony Piazza

LeRoy running back Tony Piazza is pushed out of bounds by Attaica/Alexander’s Samuel Strzelec.

Class C first team defense. LeRoy senior linebacker made 53 tackles, 41 solo, as the Oatkan Knights won a sectional championship. He also rushed for 1,344 yards with 19 touchdowns. Listed as 5-9, 195 pounds, he was a sectional wrestling champion in 2022-23.

J.J. Reese

Class D first team defense. A 6-3, 190-pound senior at Canisteo-Greenwood who played on the team's defensive line and as a tight end. The Chargers won the Section V Class D Championship. He was a D&C AGR Small Schools Second Team member.

Zymere Smith

Class D second team offense. A sophomore running back with the Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles. The 5-11, 190-pounder also played linebacker.

Christopher Thompson

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's Avery Watterson gets brought down by Avon's Christopher Thompson.

Class D first team defense. Avon senior linebacker/quarterback was the Section V Class D Offensive Player of the Year. He is listed as an all-state defensive player to place him on a higher level team. Avon's quarterback also rushed for 917 yards.

Andrew Wanzenried

Honeoye Falls-Lima wide receiver Andrew Wanzenried (11) goes up for the reception over Monroe defensive back Styhles McKenzie-Baker (1) in the first half during their game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at James Monroe High School in Rochester.

Class B third team offense. Honeoye Falls-Lima receiver completed his high school career with 22 varsity touchdown receptions, a school record. A two-time D&C Small Schools Football Team member who has also set season touchdown receptions and receiving yards school records.

Nazhier Wilson

Class B fourth team defense. Monroe linebacker was at the heart of a defense that shut out eight opponents. A 5-11, 225-pound senior, he made 91 tackles. Named to the 2022 Class B fourth team defense. A two-time D&C Small School Football Team member.

Trent Woods

Attica/Alexander quarterback Trent Woods signals his receiver to run towards the sideline.

Class C first team defense. Attica/Alexander senior is listed as a defensive back but also played quarterback and receiver for the Section V Class C finalist. He intercepted three passes and scored touchdowns on two of those throws.

Beau Zeh

Class D first team defense. A 5-8, 170-pound senior linebacker/running back who was in on 116 tackles (98 solo), 3 sacks, forced 2 fumbles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass while the Canisteo-Greenwood Chargers advanced to the state quarterfinals. The Section V Class D Defensive Player of the Year seemed to also be the Chargers' most productive offensive player, at least during the postseason.

Honorable mention

Monroe running back Tahjmir Mullins finds a hole at the line of scrimmage.

Ashton Bezon (Oakfield-Albama/Elba, senior, Class D), Reed Bouchard (Penn Yan/Dundee, senior, Class C), DeSean Bruce (Geneva, senior, Class B), Mekhi Fortes (Batavia, senior, Class B); Kellen Foster (Newark/Marion, senior, Class B), Landan McKnight (Monroe, senior, Class B), Tajmir Mullins (Monroe, junior, Class B)

Austin Pangrazio (Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, senior, Class D), Drew Strollo (LeRoy, senior, Class C), Holden Sullivan (LeRoy, junior, Class C), Carl Szczech (York/Pavilion, senior, Class D), Landyn Thomas (Attica/Alexander, senior, Class B), Ryan Warner (Canisteo-Greenwood, senior, Class D).

