Section V football has 29 players on small schools all-state teams, including a player of the year
While no high school football team in Section V won a state championship this past season, some of the best players in the state were in this region.
The New York State Sportswriters Association announced its all-state small schools teams during the week. There were 29 players in Section V among the all-state Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-man teams selected by this association.
Class AA and Class A all-state teams are scheduled to be released next week. The NYSSWA has put together all-state football teams since 1968, the last 55 years.
AGR: Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Small School Football Team
Here are the players from Section V on the small schools all-state teams, including Pembroke senior Tyson Totten, now a two-time 8-man Player of the Year.
Tyson Totten
8-man first team offense. Pembroke senior was a quarterback, and the ultimate producer on offense for the Dragons, who won a second consecutive 8-man regional championship. The 6 foot-2-inch, 185-pounder finished with 71 rushing touchdowns among 4,235 rushing yards.
Cayden Allen
8-man first team. Bolivar-Richburg senior is the lone defensive player listed. He was a 6-1, 200-pound linebacker who also was the Wolverines quarterback.
Robert Arnold
Class B first team defense. Monroe senior defensive lineman, who is listed as 6-1 and 180 pounds, finished with 23 quarterback sacks, one of the highest totals in the state. Named Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Small Schools Co-Player of the Year and Section V Class B Defensive Player of the Year.
Joe Bauer
Class D second team defense. A 6-3, 175-pound senior on the York/Pavilion team who played defensive back, receiver and kicked for the Section V Class D finalist. He made 46 tackles and intercepted three passes. On offense, the Section V Class D all-star scored 4 touchdowns among 25 receptions for 613 yards. He made 15 of 20 point after touchdown kick attempts.
Elijah Bender
Class B sixth team defense. A senior who was a 6-3, 240-pound lineman on the Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton team.
Clayton Bezon
Class C first team defense. Attica/Alexander linebacker made 97 tackles as the team reached the Section V Class C Final in his senior year season. A two-time first team all-state and D&C AGR Small Schools selection. Listed as 6-4, 240 pounds, he wants to play college football.
Jayden Bridge
8-man first team offense. Pembroke junior helped clear the way for a high-scoring Dragons offense as a 6-5, 210-pound offensive lineman.
Miles Caviness
Class C second team offense. A senior who played on the East Rochester/Gananda team, he finished with 128 receptions during his varsity career. Honorable mention all-state in 2022. Listed as 6-2, 175 pounds, he wants to play college football.
Amari Colon-Brown
Class B fifth team offense. Monroe senior receiver scored 16 touchdowns in 11 games. He finished with 775 receiving and 303 rushing yards. Listed as 6-1, 185 pounds, he said he has received offers to play on scholarship at University of Maine, Central Connecticut State and Eastern Illinois.
Dashon Constantine
Class B sixth team defense. Monroe senior - a 5-11, 215-pound defensive end - piled up 15.5 sacks in a defense that shut out eight opponents.
Austyn Crego
Class B sixth team offense. Senior lineman was a key part of an effective passing offense at Honeoye Falls-Lima. The Cougars quarterback and a receiver also were named all-state after HF-L advanced to the Section V Class B Final.
Cole Grazioplene
Class B sixth team offense. Batavia senior receiver/cornerback is a two-time D&C Small Schools Team member. One of Section V's best athletes also plays baseball. He plans to attend SUNY Brockport.
Messiah Hampton
Class B first team offense. Monroe receiver scored 21 touchdowns in 11 games played. The Red Jackets, including a forfeit victory, finished 11-1 after the team's season ended in the Class B state semifinals.
A sophomore who is 6-1, 185 pounds, he is a prospect to play with either a NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision team. He said Penn State University, Rutgers, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Marshall, West Virginia and Buffalo have offered him scholarships.
Micah Harshfield
8-man first team offense. A 5-10, 175-pound senior at Red Jacket was one of nine quarterbacks selected to the top 8-man all-state team.
Destin Kuyal
8-man first team offense. Holley junior is one of nine quarterbacks selected to this top all-state team. He had a hand in 13 touchdowns, 10 as a ball carrier, and passed for 526 yards.
Jayden Mast
8-man first team: Pembroke senior's strongest contribution to the team's drive to the regional championship was as a 5-10, 222-pound lineman.
Matt Meacham
Class B fourth team offense. Honeoye Falls-Lima quarterback was named Section V Class B co-Offensive Player of the Year after he set five school records and helped the Cougars reach the sectional final in his senior year season. The two-time D&C Small Schools Football Team member is listed as a placekicker, in order place him on a higher level all-state team.
Styhles McKenzie-Baker
Class B third team defense. Monroe defensive back has been a starter for three seasons. A junior, he is listed as 5-9, 160 pounds. Said he has offers to play on scholarship at Buffalo and Campbell. Named to the 2022 Class B all-state second-team.
Khaya Moses
Class B second team offense. Monroe quarterback set the Section V record for most touchdown passes in a season at 38 during his senior year season. The Red Jackets advanced to the Class B state semifinals, the first time a Monroe football team advanced that deep into a postseason.
Ben Newman
Class C third team offense. A junior who became the East Rochester/Gananda quarterback after a transfer from Aquinas. He finished with 30 touchdown passes. Listed as 6-1, 200 pounds, he wants to play in the Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision.
Joe Parkhurst
Class C third team offense. A senior who was the placekicker for the Attica/Alexander team, a Section V Class C tournament finalist. A 2023 D&C AGR Small Schools Second Team member, he is listed as 6-2, 205 pounds.
Tony Piazza
Class C first team defense. LeRoy senior linebacker made 53 tackles, 41 solo, as the Oatkan Knights won a sectional championship. He also rushed for 1,344 yards with 19 touchdowns. Listed as 5-9, 195 pounds, he was a sectional wrestling champion in 2022-23.
J.J. Reese
Class D first team defense. A 6-3, 190-pound senior at Canisteo-Greenwood who played on the team's defensive line and as a tight end. The Chargers won the Section V Class D Championship. He was a D&C AGR Small Schools Second Team member.
Zymere Smith
Class D second team offense. A sophomore running back with the Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles. The 5-11, 190-pounder also played linebacker.
Christopher Thompson
Class D first team defense. Avon senior linebacker/quarterback was the Section V Class D Offensive Player of the Year. He is listed as an all-state defensive player to place him on a higher level team. Avon's quarterback also rushed for 917 yards.
Andrew Wanzenried
Class B third team offense. Honeoye Falls-Lima receiver completed his high school career with 22 varsity touchdown receptions, a school record. A two-time D&C Small Schools Football Team member who has also set season touchdown receptions and receiving yards school records.
Nazhier Wilson
Class B fourth team defense. Monroe linebacker was at the heart of a defense that shut out eight opponents. A 5-11, 225-pound senior, he made 91 tackles. Named to the 2022 Class B fourth team defense. A two-time D&C Small School Football Team member.
Trent Woods
Class C first team defense. Attica/Alexander senior is listed as a defensive back but also played quarterback and receiver for the Section V Class C finalist. He intercepted three passes and scored touchdowns on two of those throws.
Beau Zeh
Class D first team defense. A 5-8, 170-pound senior linebacker/running back who was in on 116 tackles (98 solo), 3 sacks, forced 2 fumbles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass while the Canisteo-Greenwood Chargers advanced to the state quarterfinals. The Section V Class D Defensive Player of the Year seemed to also be the Chargers' most productive offensive player, at least during the postseason.
Honorable mention
Ashton Bezon (Oakfield-Albama/Elba, senior, Class D), Reed Bouchard (Penn Yan/Dundee, senior, Class C), DeSean Bruce (Geneva, senior, Class B), Mekhi Fortes (Batavia, senior, Class B); Kellen Foster (Newark/Marion, senior, Class B), Landan McKnight (Monroe, senior, Class B), Tajmir Mullins (Monroe, junior, Class B)
Austin Pangrazio (Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, senior, Class D), Drew Strollo (LeRoy, senior, Class C), Holden Sullivan (LeRoy, junior, Class C), Carl Szczech (York/Pavilion, senior, Class D), Landyn Thomas (Attica/Alexander, senior, Class B), Ryan Warner (Canisteo-Greenwood, senior, Class D).
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 29 Section V players named to NYSSWA small school all-state football teams