Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Small School Football Team

The 2023 All-Greater Rochester Small School Football Team is revealed

Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Small School Football Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.

Co-Players of the Year

Year: Senior

Parents: Ebony Shine and Corey Arnold

Position: Defensive lineman

Key accomplishments: Section V Class B Defensive Player of the Year and 23 sacks this season.

Future plans: Undecided.

Why he is co-Player of the Year: His 23 quarterback sacks for a Monroe defense that shutout eight opponents, is among the most in the state. "It's one of the best defenses I've ever seen in Section V," Monroe coach Terrell Cunningham said.

Year: Senior

Parents: Phumi and George Moses

Position: Quarterback

Key accomplishment: Breaking the Section V record for most passing touchdowns in a season.

Future plans: To play college football and become a surgeon.

Why he is co-Player of the Year: Finished a historical season for Monroe with 38 touchdown passes, a Section V single-season record. Monroe advanced to the Class B state tournament semifinals for the first time in team history, after becoming a sectional champion for the first time since 1979.

Year: Senior

Parents: Kristi Hagan Bauer and Joseph John Bauer Jr.

Positions: Wide receiver/cornerback

Key accomplishment: 613 receiving yards this season.

Future plans: I am undecided on where I would like attend college but I plan on going into HVAC.

Year: Senior

Parent: Brennan Bezon

Positions: Tight end/linebacker

Key accomplishment: 95 total tackles.

Future plans: I plan to attend college to study exercise science and continue my football career at the next level.

Year: Senior

Parents: Ida and DuWayne Caviness

Position: Wide receiver

Key accomplishment: 128 career receptions for East Rochester/Gananda, a Section V record.

Future plans: To play football in college.

Year: Senior

Parent: Angela Colon

Positions: Wide receiver/safety

Key accomplishment: Doubling my number of touchdowns last season.

Future plans: Play Division I football in college, major in sports management and break records.

Year: Senior

Parent: Deshawn Constantine

Position: Defensive end

Key accomplishment: 15.5 sacks

Future plans: Go to college.

Year: Senior

Parents: Tara and Rick Crego

Positions: Right tackle/Defensive tackle

Key accomplishment: 2-0 against Batavia

Future plans: SLTC lineman school in Trenton, Georgia for apprentice training for work with electrical power lines.

Year: Senior

Parent: Aaron Fortes

Positions: Running back/linebacker

Key accomplishment: Section V Class B offensive all-star.

Future plans: Plan to major in business.

Year: Senior

Parents: Andrea and Jeffery Grazioplene

Positions: Wide receivers/cornerback

Key accomplishment: Single-game receiving yards total of 179.

Future plans: Attend SUNY Brockport.

Year: Sophomore

Parents: Chelsea and Christopher Hampton

Position: Wide receiver

Key accomplishments: Section V Class B offensive all-star, scored 21 touchdowns this season.

Future plans: I plan to continue my athletic career in college and study business/entrepreneurship.

Year: Junior

Parents: Nikki Baker and William McKenzie

Positions: Defensive back/wide receiver

Key accomplishment: One pass reception allowed in a game against Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Future plans: To enter college and study criminal law.

Year: Senior

Parents: Catrina Mitchell and Stevie McKnight

Position: Wide receiver

Key accomplishment: Making it to the Class B state semifinals.

Future plans: Attend a four-year college for a degree and continue playing football.

Year: Senior

Parents: Judy and Dan Meacham

Position: Quarterback

Key accomplishment: 24 passing touchdowns.

Future plans: I’m not 100% sure what college I will be attending yet but I plan on playing football at the next level.

Year: Junior

Parents: Shawntique McKinney and Alexius Mullins

Positions: Running back/outside linebacker

Key accomplishment: 9 touchdowns.

Future plans: Play collegiate sports and study sports management.

Year: Junior

Parents: Christine and John Newman

Position: Quarterback

Key accomplishment: 30 touchdowns this season for the East Rochester/Gananda Bombers.

Future plans: Play Division I football.

Year: Senior

Parents: Joele and John Piazza

Positions: Running back/linebacker

Key accomplishments: 112 rushing yards per game and 1,344 rushing yards for the season.

Future plans: Undecided.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jessica and Jeff Strollo

Positions: Running back and outside linebacker

Key accomplishment: Named the MVP of the Class C sectional championship game that brought LeRoy its record-breaking 16th sectional title in football.

Future plans: Plan to attend college to study business and play football.

Year: Senior

Parent: Karie Labruna

Positions: Running back/wide receiver

Key accomplishments: 1,042 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Future plans: Playing college football and getting my degree.

Year: Senior

Parents: Erica and Chad Bailey

Positions: Quarterback/linebacker

Key accomplishment: 917 rushing yards.

Future plans: Alfred State for welding and football.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jaime and Jamie Totten

Position: Tailback

Key accomplishments: 4,235 rushing yards and 71 rushing touchdowns.

Future plans: Plan to attend college to study accounting and continue to play either basketball or football.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jill and Rick Wanzenried

Position: Wide receiver

Key accomplishment: Set the school record for career receiving touchdowns (22).

Future plans: Attend college, study finance and then law school.

Year: Senior

Parents: Gena Ferrell and Kyle Wilson

Positions: Linebacker/running back

Key accomplishments: Section V Class B all-star linebacker, 91 tackles.

Future plans: I plan to become a general surgeon and possibly a neurosurgeon.

Year: Senior

Parents: Lynn and Tyrone Woods

Positions: Quarterback/defensive back/wide receiver

Key accomplishments: 3 interceptions in a sectional game, two taken back for a pick 6 (touchdowns).

Future plans: I plan to attend college to continue playing either basketball or football and studying business management.

Year: Senior

Parents: Sarah and Caleb Zeh

Positions: Middle linebacker/running back

Key accomplishments: 116 total tackles, 98 solo tackles.

Future plans: Degree in wildlife management.

Coach of the Year

Profession: The City of Rochester Mayors Office of Violence Prevention.

Varsity coaching experience: Assistant at University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men (UPrep) 2016-2018.

Family: Tameka Cunningham (wife); Terrell (Pooty) Cunningham Jr (son); Amirah Cunningham (daughter), Destiny Jones (daughter).

Second Team

RUNNING BACK - Ben Cook (Honeoye Falls-Lima)

RUNNING BACK - Wes Farley (Avon)

RUNNING BACK - Kellen Foster (Newark)

RUNNING BACK - Carl Szczech (York/Pavilion)

TIGHT END - JJ Reese (Canisteo-Greenwood)

LINEMAN - Ashton Bezon (Oakfield-Alabama/Elba)

LINEMAN - Reed Bouchard (Penn Yan)

LINEMAN - Brian Calderon (Batavia)

LINEMAN - Nahum Perry-Huggins (Monroe)

LINEMAN - Andrew Kelly (Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw)

LINEMAN - Jahcure Maxam (Monroe)

LINEMAN - Austin Pangrazio (Oakfield-Alabama/Elba)

LINEMAN - Kenny Scott (Monroe)

LINEMAN - Holden Sullivan (LeRoy)

LINEMAN - Ryan Warner (Canisteo-Greenwood)

LINEBACKER - Aaron Fasick (Honeoye Falls-Lima)

LINEBACKER - Case Hill (Attica/Alexander)

LINEBACKER - Noah Leitten (Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw)

LINEBACKER - Brennan Royce (York/Pavilion)

LINEBACKER - Amire Thompson (Monroe)

DEFENSIVE BACK - Darius Asberry (Lyons/Sodus)

DEFENSIVE BACK - DeSean Bruce (Geneva)

DEFENSIVE BACK - Josiah Granville (Vertus)

DEFENSIVE BACK - Bailey Schell (Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw)

KICKER - Joe Parkhurst (Attica/Alexander)

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: AGR: All-Greater Rochester Small School Football 2023 Team