Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Small School Football Team
Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Small School Football Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.
Co-Players of the Year
Year: Senior
Parents: Ebony Shine and Corey Arnold
Position: Defensive lineman
Key accomplishments: Section V Class B Defensive Player of the Year and 23 sacks this season.
Future plans: Undecided.
Why he is co-Player of the Year: His 23 quarterback sacks for a Monroe defense that shutout eight opponents, is among the most in the state. "It's one of the best defenses I've ever seen in Section V," Monroe coach Terrell Cunningham said.
Year: Senior
Parents: Phumi and George Moses
Position: Quarterback
Key accomplishment: Breaking the Section V record for most passing touchdowns in a season.
Future plans: To play college football and become a surgeon.
Why he is co-Player of the Year: Finished a historical season for Monroe with 38 touchdown passes, a Section V single-season record. Monroe advanced to the Class B state tournament semifinals for the first time in team history, after becoming a sectional champion for the first time since 1979.
Year: Senior
Parents: Kristi Hagan Bauer and Joseph John Bauer Jr.
Positions: Wide receiver/cornerback
Key accomplishment: 613 receiving yards this season.
Future plans: I am undecided on where I would like attend college but I plan on going into HVAC.
Year: Senior
Parent: Brennan Bezon
Positions: Tight end/linebacker
Key accomplishment: 95 total tackles.
Future plans: I plan to attend college to study exercise science and continue my football career at the next level.
Year: Senior
Parents: Ida and DuWayne Caviness
Position: Wide receiver
Key accomplishment: 128 career receptions for East Rochester/Gananda, a Section V record.
Future plans: To play football in college.
Year: Senior
Parent: Angela Colon
Positions: Wide receiver/safety
Key accomplishment: Doubling my number of touchdowns last season.
Future plans: Play Division I football in college, major in sports management and break records.
Year: Senior
Parent: Deshawn Constantine
Position: Defensive end
Key accomplishment: 15.5 sacks
Future plans: Go to college.
Year: Senior
Parents: Tara and Rick Crego
Positions: Right tackle/Defensive tackle
Key accomplishment: 2-0 against Batavia
Future plans: SLTC lineman school in Trenton, Georgia for apprentice training for work with electrical power lines.
Year: Senior
Parent: Aaron Fortes
Positions: Running back/linebacker
Key accomplishment: Section V Class B offensive all-star.
Future plans: Plan to major in business.
Year: Senior
Parents: Andrea and Jeffery Grazioplene
Positions: Wide receivers/cornerback
Key accomplishment: Single-game receiving yards total of 179.
Future plans: Attend SUNY Brockport.
Year: Sophomore
Parents: Chelsea and Christopher Hampton
Position: Wide receiver
Key accomplishments: Section V Class B offensive all-star, scored 21 touchdowns this season.
Future plans: I plan to continue my athletic career in college and study business/entrepreneurship.
Year: Junior
Parents: Nikki Baker and William McKenzie
Positions: Defensive back/wide receiver
Key accomplishment: One pass reception allowed in a game against Honeoye Falls-Lima.
Future plans: To enter college and study criminal law.
Year: Senior
Parents: Catrina Mitchell and Stevie McKnight
Position: Wide receiver
Key accomplishment: Making it to the Class B state semifinals.
Future plans: Attend a four-year college for a degree and continue playing football.
Year: Senior
Parents: Judy and Dan Meacham
Position: Quarterback
Key accomplishment: 24 passing touchdowns.
Future plans: I’m not 100% sure what college I will be attending yet but I plan on playing football at the next level.
Year: Junior
Parents: Shawntique McKinney and Alexius Mullins
Positions: Running back/outside linebacker
Key accomplishment: 9 touchdowns.
Future plans: Play collegiate sports and study sports management.
Year: Junior
Parents: Christine and John Newman
Position: Quarterback
Key accomplishment: 30 touchdowns this season for the East Rochester/Gananda Bombers.
Future plans: Play Division I football.
Year: Senior
Parents: Joele and John Piazza
Positions: Running back/linebacker
Key accomplishments: 112 rushing yards per game and 1,344 rushing yards for the season.
Future plans: Undecided.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jessica and Jeff Strollo
Positions: Running back and outside linebacker
Key accomplishment: Named the MVP of the Class C sectional championship game that brought LeRoy its record-breaking 16th sectional title in football.
Future plans: Plan to attend college to study business and play football.
Year: Senior
Parent: Karie Labruna
Positions: Running back/wide receiver
Key accomplishments: 1,042 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Future plans: Playing college football and getting my degree.
Year: Senior
Parents: Erica and Chad Bailey
Positions: Quarterback/linebacker
Key accomplishment: 917 rushing yards.
Future plans: Alfred State for welding and football.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jaime and Jamie Totten
Position: Tailback
Key accomplishments: 4,235 rushing yards and 71 rushing touchdowns.
Future plans: Plan to attend college to study accounting and continue to play either basketball or football.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jill and Rick Wanzenried
Position: Wide receiver
Key accomplishment: Set the school record for career receiving touchdowns (22).
Future plans: Attend college, study finance and then law school.
Year: Senior
Parents: Gena Ferrell and Kyle Wilson
Positions: Linebacker/running back
Key accomplishments: Section V Class B all-star linebacker, 91 tackles.
Future plans: I plan to become a general surgeon and possibly a neurosurgeon.
Year: Senior
Parents: Lynn and Tyrone Woods
Positions: Quarterback/defensive back/wide receiver
Key accomplishments: 3 interceptions in a sectional game, two taken back for a pick 6 (touchdowns).
Future plans: I plan to attend college to continue playing either basketball or football and studying business management.
Year: Senior
Parents: Sarah and Caleb Zeh
Positions: Middle linebacker/running back
Key accomplishments: 116 total tackles, 98 solo tackles.
Future plans: Degree in wildlife management.
Coach of the Year
Profession: The City of Rochester Mayors Office of Violence Prevention.
Varsity coaching experience: Assistant at University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men (UPrep) 2016-2018.
Family: Tameka Cunningham (wife); Terrell (Pooty) Cunningham Jr (son); Amirah Cunningham (daughter), Destiny Jones (daughter).
Second Team
RUNNING BACK - Ben Cook (Honeoye Falls-Lima)
RUNNING BACK - Wes Farley (Avon)
RUNNING BACK - Kellen Foster (Newark)
RUNNING BACK - Carl Szczech (York/Pavilion)
TIGHT END - JJ Reese (Canisteo-Greenwood)
LINEMAN - Ashton Bezon (Oakfield-Alabama/Elba)
LINEMAN - Reed Bouchard (Penn Yan)
LINEMAN - Brian Calderon (Batavia)
LINEMAN - Nahum Perry-Huggins (Monroe)
LINEMAN - Andrew Kelly (Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw)
LINEMAN - Jahcure Maxam (Monroe)
LINEMAN - Austin Pangrazio (Oakfield-Alabama/Elba)
LINEMAN - Kenny Scott (Monroe)
LINEMAN - Holden Sullivan (LeRoy)
LINEMAN - Ryan Warner (Canisteo-Greenwood)
LINEBACKER - Aaron Fasick (Honeoye Falls-Lima)
LINEBACKER - Case Hill (Attica/Alexander)
LINEBACKER - Noah Leitten (Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw)
LINEBACKER - Brennan Royce (York/Pavilion)
LINEBACKER - Amire Thompson (Monroe)
DEFENSIVE BACK - Darius Asberry (Lyons/Sodus)
DEFENSIVE BACK - DeSean Bruce (Geneva)
DEFENSIVE BACK - Josiah Granville (Vertus)
DEFENSIVE BACK - Bailey Schell (Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw)
KICKER - Joe Parkhurst (Attica/Alexander)
