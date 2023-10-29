SEC Standings: Checking in on where things stand after LSU’s bye in Week 9

LSU had the chance to sit on the sidelines and watch the rest of the league in action during Week 9.

Alabama, who the Tigers face next weekend in Tuscaloosa with College GameDay in town, also had the week off to prepare for a matchup that could very well decide the SEC West once again.

Elsewhere in the league, Florida’s outside hopes of winning the SEC East came to a resounding end with a blowout loss to rival Georgia in Jacksonville. Tennessee outlasted Kentucky on the road, Texas A&M got back on track against South Carolina and Ole Miss took care of business against Vanderbilt.

Auburn also got its first SEC win under Hugh Freeze, beating Mississippi State.

Here’s how things look in the league standings after the bye in Week 9.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 33-7 at Ole Miss

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn

No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6, 1-5 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 30-17 at Texas A&M

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Jacksonville State

No. 5 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 33-27 vs. Tennessee

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State

No. 4 - Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 33-27 at Kentucky

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. UConn

No. 3 - Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 43-20 vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.)

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Arkansas

No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (7-1, 3-1 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Georgia

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 43-20 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.)

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri

SEC West

No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Florida

No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4 SEC)

Week 9 Result: L 27-13 at Auburn

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Kentucky

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (4-4, 1-4 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 27-13 vs. Mississippi State

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt

No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 30-17 vs. South Carolina

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss

No. 3 - LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Away at Alabama

No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC)

Week 9 Result: W 33-7 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC)

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. LSU

