SEC Standings: Checking in on where things stand after LSU’s bye in Week 9
LSU had the chance to sit on the sidelines and watch the rest of the league in action during Week 9.
Alabama, who the Tigers face next weekend in Tuscaloosa with College GameDay in town, also had the week off to prepare for a matchup that could very well decide the SEC West once again.
Elsewhere in the league, Florida’s outside hopes of winning the SEC East came to a resounding end with a blowout loss to rival Georgia in Jacksonville. Tennessee outlasted Kentucky on the road, Texas A&M got back on track against South Carolina and Ole Miss took care of business against Vanderbilt.
Auburn also got its first SEC win under Hugh Freeze, beating Mississippi State.
Here’s how things look in the league standings after the bye in Week 9.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 33-7 at Ole Miss
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn
No. 6 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6, 1-5 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 30-17 at Texas A&M
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Jacksonville State
No. 5 - Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 33-27 vs. Tennessee
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State
No. 4 - Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 33-27 at Kentucky
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. UConn
No. 3 - Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 43-20 vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.)
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Arkansas
No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (7-1, 3-1 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Georgia
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 43-20 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.)
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri
SEC West
No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Florida
No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4 SEC)
Week 9 Result: L 27-13 at Auburn
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Kentucky
No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (4-4, 1-4 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 27-13 vs. Mississippi State
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt
No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 30-17 vs. South Carolina
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss
No. 3 - LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Away at Alabama
No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC)
Week 9 Result: W 33-7 vs. Vanderbilt
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC)
Week 9 Result: Bye
Week 10 Opponent: Home vs. LSU