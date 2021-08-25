Will the SEC soon get rid of divisions?

The 14-team SEC currently has seven teams in the East and seven in the West, and while it may not be geographically sound, it’s how the conference evenly divides up the teams and comes up with a clear matchup for the SEC Championship.

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, two programs which could soon be integrated before the 2025 season, the conference will be home to 16 teams, and it would seem a bit outrageous to place one of those teams in the Eastern division given that they are both as west as the SEC reaches.

There have been numerous possibilities presented by fans and analysts. A realignment of divisions, a pod system that rotates schedules on an annual basis and the removal of divisions all together.

During a radio appearance, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated, “We need to rotate teams through our campuses with greater frequencies.”

Sankey’s comment makes it clear: there needs to be a better system implemented so that programs no longer need to wait nearly a decade to play again in the regular season.

In the same radio appearance, Sankey said that he is asking for feedback from athletic directors and school presidents/chancellors.

There’s no evidence of any official proposals being made. However, with the recent changes being made to the college football landscape as a whole, the SEC will try to stay ahead of the curve, as it always has.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to publish updates regarding the SEC and the future of how football seasons will be scheduled.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.