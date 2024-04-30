SEC softball power rankings: Race for SEC title between Tennessee, Texas A&M going down to the wire

It all ends this weekend, and the race for the SEC championship is going down to the wire.

Tennessee softball is in position to clinch a share of the regular-season title if it wins two games against Kentucky. If the Lady Vols sweep, they'll win the SEC championship outright. But with Texas A&M one game behind, the Aggies' results will impact if and when Tennessee clinches the title and if it's shared or outright. If the Lady Vols win Thursday and Friday and Texas A&M loses its first game Friday, though, the title is all Tennessee's.

Here's how everyone else stacks up in our SEC softball power rankings going into the final week of the regular season.

1. Tennessee

No. 3 Tennessee continued its dominance last weekend against No. 17 Alabama in Tuscaloosa to win yet another series, and it only gave up one run in the entire series in back-to-back weekends. If the Lady Vols keep it up, they'll achieve something else back-to-back.

Last week: 1

Record: 37-9

2. Texas A&M

The Aggies' week off of SEC play wasn't much to write home about, but No. 10 Texas A&M was given time to prepare for one last push for the SEC title. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they have to beat Florida in Gainesville to pull that one off.

Last week: 2

Record: 39-9

3. Arkansas

The Razorbacks have been on a roll. No. 15 Arkansas hasn't lost a series since dropping the second SEC series of the year to Mississippi State, and its latest victim was LSU in Baton Rouge. You've been warned – the Hogs look ready to make some noise in the postseason.

Last week: 3

Record: 34-13

4. Florida

Only Florida could go from run-ruling a team in five innings to losing 11-6 the next day. The No. 12 Gators took the series on the road against No. 11 Georgia, though, keeping themselves in the race for the SEC title – but they need the Lady Vols to lose a few games for that to happen.

Last week: 4

Record: 39-12

5. Georgia

Georgia has one of the best offenses in the SEC, ranking top four in almost every offensive category. But it's barely sitting above .500 in conference play, because its team ERA (2.59) ranks ninth and its 159 runs allowed ranks 11th. Offensive firepower is fun, but great pitching will take you further in the end.

Last week: 5

Record: 37-13

6. LSU

The No. 6 Tigers couldn't come up with more than one run in each game against Arkansas last week – that was only enough for one 1-0 win to avoid getting swept. LSU finished .500 in SEC play, which is a stark turnaround from the undefeated team that beat Texas in March.

Last week: 6

Record: 36-13

7. Missouri

The Tigers were at home last weekend, so you know what that means – a series dub. No. 14 Missouri didn't leave it up to a rubber match Monday, winning the first two games against Mississippi State to take the last home series of the season.

Last week: 8

Record: 37-13

8. Alabama

Unless the Crimson Tide sweep Auburn on the road this week, Alabama will finish with a losing record in SEC play for the first time in program history. I'm not sure the Tide needs me to rub any salt in that wound.

Last week: 7

Record: 32-14

9. Mississippi State

Mississippi State, I'm sorry, but you never stood a chance in Columbia – Missouri's streak of not losing any home SEC series was all it had to fight for. The No. 18 Bulldogs will get a chance to end the season on a high note, though, if they can upset Georgia.

Last week: 9

Record: 30-16

10. South Carolina

South Carolina went on the road and upset No. 21 Kentucky, and the Gamecocks needed this one after three straight series losses. South Carolina will probably end the season on a high note, too, since Missouri has to play them on the road.

Last week: 12

Record: 32-18

11. Kentucky

If the Wildcats gave up 11 runs to South Carolina's offense, I don't have much hope for them in Knoxville this week. Tennessee has a chance to make history, and Kentucky is simply in the way.

Last week: 10

Record: 30-18

12. Ole Miss

Ole Miss, I never doubted you for a second ... I promise. The Rebels move out of last place after beating Auburn, even though their conference record is worse than Auburn's. But Ole Miss has actually won two series – and the Tigers have only won one after Ole Miss nearly swept them.

Last week: 13

Record: 28-23

13. Auburn

Auburn has the chance to do the funniest thing this week, and it doesn't even need to win the Alabama series to do it. If the Tigers win one game against the Tide, they'll hand them the worst SEC record in program history – and for Auburn, that's almost as good as winning.

Last week: 11

Record: 25-17-1

