SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 42-14, ATS: 29-27, Point Total: 30-23-1

12:00, ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -6, o/u: 66.5

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Vanderbilt -38.5, o/u: 59.5

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 56.5

3:30, CBS

Line: Georgia -15.5, o/u: 47

4:00, SEC Network

Line: Missouri -19, o/u: 69

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 50.5

8:00, CBS

Line: Alabama -17.5, o/u: 51

