SEC names Texas A&M's Shane Sdao Co-Pitcher of the Week

The Texas A&M pitching staff has been a little shaky the past few weeks causing head coach Jim Schlossnagle to make some adjustments to his weekend starting pitchers. So, in a change left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao got the nod and had a career day on the mound helping salvage the weekend.

The SEC recognized the sophomore's production after the big week by naming him SEC Player of the Week. Below is the excerpt from the release from the conference officials:

Texas A&M’s Shane Sdao tossed a career-high seven shutout innings and allowed only three hits en route to his fourth win of the year Sunday vs. Ole Miss. The lefty also matched his career-high for strikeouts with six and retired the final 10 batters he faced. Texas A&M went on to finish off its ninth shutout of the year, which is tied for the third most in program history.

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1790064535962804656

