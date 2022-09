SEC football Week 5 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game

SEC football play heats up in Week 5. Alabama vs. Arkansas, Kentucky vs. Ole Miss, Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State and Auburn vs. LSU headline the week's action as games that will help shape the league standings take place.

USA TODAY Sports Network experts who cover the league are picking the winner of every game. Here are their records, followed by how they see this week's action playing out:

Emily Adams, Greenville News: 9-1 last week, 41-7 overall

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: 10-0 last week, 43-5 overall

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: 9-1 last week, 41-7 overall

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: 10-0 last week, 44-4 overall

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: 9-1 last week, 42-6 overall

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: 9-1 last week, 39-9 overall

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: 9-1 last week, 42-6 overall

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: 9-1 last week, 44-4 overall

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: 9-1 last week, 42-6 overall

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: 9-1 last week, 42-6 overall

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: 8-2 last week, 41-7 overall

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: 9-1 last week, 42-6 overall

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: 9-1 last week, 43-5 overall

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Kentucky

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Kentucky

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: Ole Miss

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Kentucky

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Kentucky

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Kentucky

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Kentucky

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Kentucky

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Kentucky

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Kentucky

Eastern Washington at Florida

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Florida

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Florida

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: Florida

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Florida

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Florida

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Florida

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Florida

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Florida

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Florida

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Florida

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Florida

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Florida

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Florida

South Carolina State at South Carolina

Emily Adams, Greenville News: South Carolina

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: South Carolina

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: South Carolina

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: South Carolina

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: South Carolina

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: South Carolina

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: South Carolina

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: South Carolina

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: South Carolina

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: South Carolina

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: South Carolina

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: South Carolina

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: South Carolina

Alabama at Arkansas

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Alabama

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Alabama

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: Alabama

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Alabama

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Alabama

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Alabama

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Alabama

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Alabama

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Alabama

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Alabama

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Alabama

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Texas A&M

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Mississippi State

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: Mississippi State

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Mississippi State

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Texas A&M

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Mississippi State

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Mississippi State

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Texas A&M

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Texas A&M

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Texas A&M

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Texas A&M

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Mississippi State

LSU at Auburn

Emily Adams, Greenville News: LSU

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: LSU

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: LSU

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: LSU

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: LSU

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: LSU

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: LSU

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: LSU

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: LSU

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: LSU

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: LSU

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: LSU

Georgia at Missouri

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Georgia

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Georgia

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: Georgia

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Georgia

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Georgia

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Georgia

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Georgia

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Georgia

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Georgia

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Georgia

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Georgia

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia

