SEC Basketball Power Rankings: What we learned about Kentucky, Tennessee during OOC slate

It's almost time for SEC basketball teams to start their post-holiday diet.

Conference play is looming, but there's still time to fit in one more sweet cupcake treat. For Tennessee, that's Norfolk State. Kentucky has Illinois State coming to town. Mississippi State is lining up one final tune-up against Bethune Cookman.

Here's how our power rankings stack up before the real fun begins.

1. Tennessee

Dalton Knecht, the spark expected to give this defensively stout Tennessee team some explosive oomph, has 15 points in his last three games. Rick Barnes isn't worried. Probably because the Vols are 3-0 in those games, holding two of their opponents under 60 points.

Last week: 1

Record: 9-3

2. Auburn

Good luck beating Auburn at home this season. There's not a better basketball environment in the conference when the Tigers are cooking. Just ask Bronny James and USC, which took a 16-point thrashing at Neville Arena last week.

Last week: 2

Record: 9-2

3. Kentucky

We keep banging the young team drum with the Wildcats, who have six freshmen in their primary nine-man rotation. But only two teams in college basketball turn it over less frequently than Kentucky. It might be inexperienced, but this looks like it could be one of those UK teams that makes that irrelevant.

Last week: 5

Record: 9-2

Texas A&M rarely turns the ball over and is the best offensive-rebounding team in college basketball. The only problem is the 3-point line, where it gets crushed on both ends of the floor. These Aggies would be unstoppable in 1978.

Last week: 3

Record: 8-4

The Crimson Tide has played five games against top-30 KenPom opposition so far this season. It is 0-5 in those games. Nate Oats has the SEC's best offense, but he's going to have to figure out how to get the occasional stop.

Last week: 4

Record: 7-5

The Rebels, ranked for the first time since 2019, are the conference's last unbeaten team. The computer ratings that are going to help seed the March Madness field remain unimpressed. One final tune-up against Bryant remains before the SEC slate tells us whether the nerds are right about the Rebels.

Last week: 7

Record: 12-0

Gators coach Todd Golden came to Florida as a math guy. He's certainly figured out, as many in college basketball media have highlighted, that the all-important NET rankings love it when you obliterate bad teams. A 96-57 win over Grambling checked that box nicely.

Last week: 6

Record: 9-3

8. Mississippi State

The nonconference slate for the Bulldogs became an exercise in staying afloat the instant Tolu Smith got injured. With potentially the best big man in the conference on the comeback trail, to say Chris Jans' team is about to get a big boost would be underselling it.

Last week: 8

Record: 10-2

Arkansas guard Khalif Battle has not started a game yet. He is playing less than 25 minutes a night. But he's averaging over 15 points per game because he draws 7.8 fouls per contest, eighth in all of college basketball. The Razorbacks played Lipscomb and Abilene Christian in the last two weeks. Can you tell we're scratching the bottom of the intrigue barrel?

Last week: 9

Record: 8-4

South Carolina feels a lot like Ole Miss. The Gamecocks have matched their win total from last season already. Their marquee wins are nice, but not eye-popping. Are they actually any good? We're about to find out.

Last week: 10

Record: 11-1

11. Georgia

With no noteworthy wins and no ugly losses, Mike White's Bulldogs refuse to be entertaining in either direction. They look pesky, but they have some work to do in conference play to build a postseason resume.

Last week: 12

Record: 9-3

Mizzou had three chances to revitalize its season against Kansas, Seton Hall and Illinois after a bad start. The Tigers swung and missed three times, and took some 97-point high heat from the Illini to finish off the strikeout.

Last week: 11

Record: 7-5

An opportunity for the Tigers to salvage something from this nonconference slate evaporated when LSU went into halftime down 19 against Texas. Credit the Tigers for their businesslike approach against Lamar later in the week ‒ consistently beating lesser teams would mark growth for this LSU program.

Last week: 13

Record: 7-5

14. Vanderbilt

Since Jerry Stackhouse vowed to try to "beat the hell out of everybody" to appease the ratings, his team has lost at home to Western Carolina and Presbyterian. The Commodores are playing for the conference tournament and the SEC schedule hasn't even started yet.

Last week: 14

Record: 4-8

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Who are conference's true contenders?