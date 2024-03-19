Sebastian Joseph-Day agrees to one-year deal with Titans

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is headed to the AFC South.

Per Jason McCourty of NFL Media, Joseph-Day has agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans after visiting with the club on Monday.

Joseph-Day played most of last season with the Chargers in the second year of a three-year contract signed in March 2022. But he was released late in the year and signed on to play with the 49ers for the last two games of the regular season. He then played a rotational role in San Francisco's three postseason games.

A Rams sixth-round pick in 2018, Joseph-Day did not appear in a regular-season game during his rookie year. But he made 38 starts over the next three seasons, winning Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles to cap the 2021 season.

In 71 career games with 68 starts, Joseph-Day has 11.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 31 quarterback hits.