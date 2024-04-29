Sean Payton comments on Broncos trading for QB Zach Wilson

Just three days before the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos agreed to trade a sixth-round draft pick to the New York Jets in exchange for quarterback Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick.

Shortly thereafter, the Broncos used their first-round pick in the draft to select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix on Thursday night. Denver coach Sean Payton was asked about the timing of the trade and status of the QB room on Thursday night.

“These guys are all going to compete,” Payton said of the QB depth chart. “We were really happy to bring Zach on board. There was no specific timing, that just took a little bit of time. In other words, George [Paton] and Joe [Douglas] with the Jets have been working on that. So it wasn’t a smoke screen. I know when we signed him it was closer to the draft. It very well could have been three weeks ago.

“We know we wanted to add into the room, and I think I said that much even at the owner’s meetings. We really liked that opportunity. There were a number of veteran backups that signed contracts, and yet we saw talent with a player that just three years ago was the No. 2 pick in the draft. We really like his traits. Of course, we [also] have Jarrett Stidham here and Ben [DiNucci]. So Bill [Parcells] taught me a long time ago [to] just let them play. We have to maximize the reps that we have, and let them develop, and that stuff will sort itself out.”

It seems that the Broncos are now set to go into the summer with a huge quarterback competition. Wilson will be competing with Stidham and Nix (it’s hard to imagine many reps being leftover for DiNucci). May the best QB win.

