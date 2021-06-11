Sean McVay likes what he’s seen from ‘mature rookie’ Jake Funk

The Los Angeles Rams practiced in front of fans for the first time Thursday, giving people a glimpse of what the team could look like come September. While holding a press conference with the media, where he discussed his thoughts thus far, Sean McVay shared that he’s fond of what he’s seen from rookie running back Jake Funk in the offseason program.

“He’s a mature rookie. I think he’s really taken to (RBs coach) Thomas Brown. What a great job Thomas does as a coach really helping these guys grow,” McVay said. “And because you get a little bit of extra time with rookies with some of the meetings and some of the things we added over the months these guys have been with us, you’ve really seen his growth, his comfort level (rise).”

When Los Angeles took Funk with the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round, some fans wondered what his role on the roster would be. Cam Akers is forecasted to be the workhorse back for the Rams, while Darrell Henderson spells him in the backfield, which leaves minimal touches for the other running backs on the roster.

Early in offseason activities, it appears that Funk will begin his career in the NFL as a contributor on special teams. Even with Funk expected to have a role on special teams rather than on offense, McVay is impressed with how the Maryland product has adjusted to the NFL so far.

While there is plenty of time between now and the season, that’s good news for Funk’s chances of making the roster when training camps conclude.