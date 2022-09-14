Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Ken Walker a full participant on Wednesday

The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Five players did not participate, including strong safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after going down against the Broncos. On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker was listed among the team’s full participants, inspiring hope he could make his debut this week.

Here is a look at the team’s first injury report from Week 2.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status SS Jamal Adams Knee DNP RG Gabe Jackson Rest DNP CB Artie Burns Groin DNP DT Shelby Harris Back DNP FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP OT Jake Curhan Elbow Full LG Damien Lewis Knee/Ankle Full RB Ken Walker Hernia Full LB Cody Barton Hip Full S Ryan Neal Ankle Full LB Uchenna Nwosu Ankle Full CB Tariq Woolen Neck Full

In related news, long snapper Tyler Ott has been placed on in the injured reserve list and Carson Tinker has been signed from the practice squad to take his place.

