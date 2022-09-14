Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Ken Walker a full participant on Wednesday
The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Five players did not participate, including strong safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after going down against the Broncos. On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker was listed among the team’s full participants, inspiring hope he could make his debut this week.
Here is a look at the team’s first injury report from Week 2.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
SS Jamal Adams
Knee
DNP
RG Gabe Jackson
Rest
DNP
CB Artie Burns
Groin
DNP
DT Shelby Harris
Back
DNP
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
OT Jake Curhan
Elbow
Full
LG Damien Lewis
Knee/Ankle
Full
RB Ken Walker
Hernia
Full
LB Cody Barton
Hip
Full
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Full
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Ankle
Full
CB Tariq Woolen
Neck
Full
In related news, long snapper Tyler Ott has been placed on in the injured reserve list and Carson Tinker has been signed from the practice squad to take his place.
Related
Seahawks add Carson Tinker to roster, place Tyler Ott on injured reserve
List
Seahawks: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 1 win over Broncos