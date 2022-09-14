Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Ken Walker a full participant on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Five players did not participate, including strong safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after going down against the Broncos. On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker was listed among the team’s full participants, inspiring hope he could make his debut this week.

Here is a look at the team’s first injury report from Week 2.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

SS Jamal Adams

Knee

DNP

RG Gabe Jackson

Rest

DNP

CB Artie Burns

Groin

DNP

DT Shelby Harris

Back

DNP

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

OT Jake Curhan

Elbow

Full

LG Damien Lewis

Knee/Ankle

Full

RB Ken Walker

Hernia

Full

LB Cody Barton

Hip

Full

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Full

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Ankle

Full

CB Tariq Woolen

Neck

Full

In related news, long snapper Tyler Ott has been placed on in the injured reserve list and Carson Tinker has been signed from the practice squad to take his place.

